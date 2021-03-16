3 Current WWE Superstars who requested their release and 2 who threatened to quit 

WWE Superstars typically have several options when their contracts are set to expire. The independent wrestling scene has risen in recent years, and All Elite Wrestling has become legitimate competition for Vince McMahon's empire.

These factors have led many WWE stars to publicly request their release from the company over the past few years. The likes of Tye Dillinger, Luke Harper and The Revival have left WWE and joined AEW.

While WWE made wholesale changes to its roster in April 2020 and fired several unhappy Superstars, several current WWE employees have unsuccessfully asked to be released.

A number of stars have threatened to quit the company in the past, but WWE officials have convinced several of these wrestlers to stay.

The following list looks at just a handful of WWE stars who have either requested their release or threatened to quit WWE in recent years.

#5. Requested his release from WWE: Oney Lorcan

Oney Lorcan officially signed a contract with WWE in 2015, and he had been an overlooked competitor on NXT. For a number of years, it was clear that Lorcan was just another body on NXT and 205 Live. Back in 2019, this situation seemingly became too much for him.

After he removed all WWE references from his social media accounts, it was reported that Lorcan requested his release from the company at the end of October 2019. Lorcan also reverted to using his indy name on social media, hinting that he was prepared to leave.

But just a month later, Lorcan announced on his Twitter account that he had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. He has been a featured member of the NXT brand ever since, so it appears that the company was able to address the issues that Lorcan had at the time.

Over the past two years, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan have excelled as a formidable tag team, and they currently reign supreme as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

