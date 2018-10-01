3 Current WWE Superstars who relinquished their title

Aarti Sharma

At this time, almost every WWE fan knows that the matches are scripted. Everything we see in the television from promos to brawls, interviews to matches - everything is pre-planned. However, in some cases, unscripted things also happen in the ring. This could be a botched move or an unexpected injury.

Sometimes because of an injury, wrestlers have to relinquish their titles without even losing a match for it. For a wrestler, nothing is worse than an injury which can quickly destroy their momentum or also stop their strong push that was given by the company.

In the past, many superstars lost their titles without losing it in a title match. Let's we take a look at 3 such ones who are currently a part of the WWE roster.

#3 Seth Rollins - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins

In November 2015, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins got injured at a live event in Dublin, Ireland. He tore his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus which kept him away from wrestling for many months.

After Rollins was injured, the WWE vacated the title and also held a tournament at Survivor Series which was later won by Roman Reigns. He returned at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and attacked Reigns. He later recaptured his WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Reigns at Money In The Bank but soon was cashed in by Ambrose.

At the time of his first title reign, Rollins was playing a heel character which allowed him to become one of the most popular superstars on the roster. He is currently the Intercontinental Champion and preparing for his upcoming match at WWE Super Show-Down.

