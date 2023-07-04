3 current WWE Superstars who wrestle barefoot: Female star, Anoa'i family member

Week after week, WWE Superstars are entrusted with the responsibility of entertaining fans around the world. While they do the same by performing some incredible moves and putting up brilliant matches, their overall appearance plays a crucial role too.

Everything needs to be perfect for WWE stars, from the wardrobe to the boots. However, a select few in the company wrestle without shoes. While one can argue this might be dangerous, these stars have given their best performance wrestling barefoot.

Today in this article, we will look at three current stars who compete in the ring without shoes:

#3. WWE star Valhalla

Valhalla is one of the most impressive wrestlers in the RAW women's division. A part of The Viking Raiders, Valhalla, along with her partners, has established a lot of dominance on the red brand. However, it wasn't always the same for the 29-year-old.

In 2020, when Valhalla was better known as Sarah Logan, she was let go by WWE due to budget cuts. However, she did not take this as a setback but returned as Valhalla with her husband, Erik, and Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

Since then, Valhalla has appeared in the ring barefoot and has put up some fantastic performances in the process. Currently involved in a rivalry with Alpha Academy, it will be interesting to see where her career takes next.

#2. Solo Sikoa

A member of the legendary Anoa'i family, Solo Sikoa seemed destined for success right since he made his WWE debut. Initially a part of NXT, Sikoa came into the limelight after he joined The Bloodline, a faction headed by his cousin Roman Reigns.

In Bloodline, Sikoa and Reigns, and The Usos achieved great success. However, recently, The Usos turned their back on Reigns and Sikoa, and the two teams clashed at Money in the Bank. The former tag champions won this match.

Currently, a part of main events in the WWE, Solo Sikoa has always wrestled barefoot. A dominant force in the company, it will be interesting to see how far he goes.

#1. Matt Riddle

Before making his WWE debut, Matt Riddle was an MMA fighter. Amassing an 8-3 record, Riddle moved to wrestling. Considering he fought barefoot during his Mixed Martial Arts career, it seemed natural for Riddle to wrestle without boots. However, there is more to the story.

Riddle chooses to wrestle barefoot because, as a child, the 38-year-old suffered frostbite, so wearing boots is a painful experience for Riddle. Well, with or without boots, the Original Bro seems on the right track in his career.

Recently, Riddle faced Gunther at Money in the Bank for the Intercontinental Championship. While Riddle lost, it was a good experience for the Original Bro. Considering his talent, seeing Riddle hold a championship very soon won't be surprising.

