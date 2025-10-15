3 Directions for Becky Lynch in WWE now that she’s out of The Vision

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Maxxine Dupri on next week's RAW after a shocking count-out loss to her in a non-title match last week, aided and abetted by crooked referee Jesika Carr. However, it was this past weekend in Perth that her life turned upside down, despite Lynch not even travelling to Australia.On Saturday, her hot husband, Seth Rollins, won the Crown Jewel Championship, finally overcoming his nemesis, Cody Rhodes. However, during the match, he suffered a severe arm injury as he landed after delivering a ridiculous coast-to-coast diving headbutt.WWE has not acknowledged the injury yet, and instead, disaster has struck Rollins in kayfabe as well, with The Vision having now turned on their former leader at Bron Breakker's behest on Monday Night RAW this week. Naturally, Becky Lynch is not a member or associate of the group anymore, either.She was paired up with her hot husband after years again and initiated the buildup to AJ Lee's WWE return and the mixed tag team match against AJ &amp; CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza following her actions at Clash in Paris and on the episode of RAW that followed, and she never actively appeared with The BronSons. In fact, during this time, Rollins was barely seen alongside Reed and Breakker, either.;Nevertheless, with Becky Lynch no longer even remotely associated with The Vision and Seth Rollins seemingly set to be off TV for an extended period of time, in this article, we shall discuss three possible directions for The Man on RAW going forward.#3 Becky Lynch goes after the Women's World ChampionshipAs the top heel in the division, as well as the greatest female professional wrestler of all time, it makes perfect sense for Becky Lynch to shoot higher and go after the Women's World Championship once again. The Man's quest to become Becky 2 Belts, however, would have Stephanie Vaquer standing in her way: a legitimate dream match.La Primera going up against Big Time Becks would continue to elevate the former, and Lynch vs Vaquer being booked imminently makes sense considering other top heels and babyfaces on RAW are already busy in prominent programs to challenge either woman.#2 Becky Lynch goes to War; potentially sets up a long-term alliance with BayleyWhile the status of the Men's WarGames Match now remains up in the air given Seth Rollins' injury, there is no reason to put the kibosh on the Women's WarGames Match. Over the following weeks, we could see Becky Lynch align with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Asuka and Kairi Sane.Lynch could spearhead the heel team, with someone like Bayley, perhaps also a possible addition to the team if WWE plans to turn her heel over the course of the next few weeks. Alternatively, The Role Model could turn out to be the wild card that turns heel inside the unforgiving structure.It could set up a long-term future alliance between Becky and Bayley — two of the four horsewomen who have traditionally almost always been on opposite sides from one another.#1 Becky Lynch officially kickstarts her long-awaited feud with a returning AJ LeeAfter Becky Lynch insulted and put her hands on CM Punk the night after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship, his wife, WWE icon AJ Lee, returned to WWE after over a decade to take care of Big Time Becks.What followed was a highly entertaining build that culminated in an awesome mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where Lee made Lynch submit to the &quot;Black Widow&quot; submission. AJ now has a legitimate claim at a title shot, but unfortunately, has not been seen on WWE TV since Wrestlepalooza (it hurts writing that name again and again), with her absence left unexplained.While it is clear that AJ Lee won't be competing full-time, and whatever the case reasons may be regarding her current absence, her next program will obviously be against Becky Lynch, and likely, for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. If Lee makes her return soon, she will certainly be the next major feud for The Man.