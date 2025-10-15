  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 3 Directions for Becky Lynch in WWE now that she’s out of The Vision

3 Directions for Becky Lynch in WWE now that she’s out of The Vision

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:12 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Maxxine Dupri on next week's RAW after a shocking count-out loss to her in a non-title match last week, aided and abetted by crooked referee Jesika Carr. However, it was this past weekend in Perth that her life turned upside down, despite Lynch not even travelling to Australia.

Ad

On Saturday, her hot husband, Seth Rollins, won the Crown Jewel Championship, finally overcoming his nemesis, Cody Rhodes. However, during the match, he suffered a severe arm injury as he landed after delivering a ridiculous coast-to-coast diving headbutt.

WWE has not acknowledged the injury yet, and instead, disaster has struck Rollins in kayfabe as well, with The Vision having now turned on their former leader at Bron Breakker's behest on Monday Night RAW this week. Naturally, Becky Lynch is not a member or associate of the group anymore, either.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She was paired up with her hot husband after years again and initiated the buildup to AJ Lee's WWE return and the mixed tag team match against AJ & CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza following her actions at Clash in Paris and on the episode of RAW that followed, and she never actively appeared with The BronSons. In fact, during this time, Rollins was barely seen alongside Reed and Breakker, either.;

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Nevertheless, with Becky Lynch no longer even remotely associated with The Vision and Seth Rollins seemingly set to be off TV for an extended period of time, in this article, we shall discuss three possible directions for The Man on RAW going forward.

Ad

#3 Becky Lynch goes after the Women's World Championship

Ad

As the top heel in the division, as well as the greatest female professional wrestler of all time, it makes perfect sense for Becky Lynch to shoot higher and go after the Women's World Championship once again. The Man's quest to become Becky 2 Belts, however, would have Stephanie Vaquer standing in her way: a legitimate dream match.

La Primera going up against Big Time Becks would continue to elevate the former, and Lynch vs Vaquer being booked imminently makes sense considering other top heels and babyfaces on RAW are already busy in prominent programs to challenge either woman.

Ad

#2 Becky Lynch goes to War; potentially sets up a long-term alliance with Bayley

While the status of the Men's WarGames Match now remains up in the air given Seth Rollins' injury, there is no reason to put the kibosh on the Women's WarGames Match. Over the following weeks, we could see Becky Lynch align with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Ad

Lynch could spearhead the heel team, with someone like Bayley, perhaps also a possible addition to the team if WWE plans to turn her heel over the course of the next few weeks. Alternatively, The Role Model could turn out to be the wild card that turns heel inside the unforgiving structure.

It could set up a long-term future alliance between Becky and Bayley — two of the four horsewomen who have traditionally almost always been on opposite sides from one another.

Ad

#1 Becky Lynch officially kickstarts her long-awaited feud with a returning AJ Lee

After Becky Lynch insulted and put her hands on CM Punk the night after costing him the World Heavyweight Championship, his wife, WWE icon AJ Lee, returned to WWE after over a decade to take care of Big Time Becks.

What followed was a highly entertaining build that culminated in an awesome mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where Lee made Lynch submit to the "Black Widow" submission. AJ now has a legitimate claim at a title shot, but unfortunately, has not been seen on WWE TV since Wrestlepalooza (it hurts writing that name again and again), with her absence left unexplained.

While it is clear that AJ Lee won't be competing full-time, and whatever the case reasons may be regarding her current absence, her next program will obviously be against Becky Lynch, and likely, for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. If Lee makes her return soon, she will certainly be the next major feud for The Man.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications