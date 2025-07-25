3 directions for Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight

Cody Rhodes, just over a week ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship rematch against John Cena, will be in attendance in Cleveland on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Cena, unfortunately, won't be in the building.

Ad

With tonight reportedly set to be a landmark show to honor WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, as well as a pivotal stop on the Road to SummerSlam, Rhodes, as the face of the company, may have a few different things to take care of. With neither of these being mutually exclusive, here are three directions for Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#1. Cody Rhodes sends a message to John Cena

Ad

Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

With John Cena not present tonight, Cody, a week removed from their official contract signing and just over a week ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship "Street Fight," could simply choose to take the opportunity to send a message to Cena.

The American Nightmare may have a lot of things to get off his chest, and while some of his other motivations and responsibilities tonight may be important, getting a message across to the reigning WWE Champion should remain a priority of his.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes announces a slight change (of sorts) to his match with John Cena at SummerSlam

Ad

In addition to simply having a lot he would like to communicate to John Cena, Cody Rhodes may also make a shocking announcement on SmackDown. Rhodes could declare that at SummerSlam, his Street Fight with John Cena will also be contested under a "Falls Count Anywhere" stipulation.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion may also declare that under a new policy, Street Fights in WWE are now set to have the "Falls Count Anywhere" rules permanently, which is something that does kind of make sense.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes pays tribute to Hulk Hogan on SmackDown

As the face of WWE, Cody Rhodes represents not just the company, but the wrestling industry. While tonight may be an occasion for celebration of Hogan's contributions to the industry as much as sorrow for his passing, Rhodes addressing this loss seems a must, not just because of his professional role but because of personal reasons.

Ad

Cody is the face of the franchise—the same franchise that was built on Hulk Hogan's back. As the person who shoulders the same weight Hogan did, and as someone who has been a major proponent of what Rhodes himself calls the "Renaissance Era," a tribute to Hogan seems about right regarding what The American Nightmare can expend some of his energy on tonight.

Cody grew up in the professional wrestling business and is the son of Dusty Rhodes. That connection, coupled with how he considers the Rock/Hogan match at WrestleMania 18 to be the greatest match in pro wrestling history, is bound to incite some very personal emotions in WWE's QB1 tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE