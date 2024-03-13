3 Directions for Elias if he returns to WWE in 2024 

When it comes to WWE, goodbyes aren't forever. No matter under what circumstances a superstar leaves, the door always remains open for most of them, and that should include Elias.

From 2014 to 2023, The Drifter wrestled for WWE. While he couldn't create much buzz during his NXT days, his main roster run from 2017 to 2023 was packed with memorable moments. From effortlessly turning a packed house in Seattle rowdy to boasting impeccable range with his portrayal of Ezekiel (his storyline brother), Elias knows how to get fans' attention.

Unfortunately, his WWE run ended a few months before he could hit the 10-year mark. Since his departure, he hasn't taken over the Indie scene like a man on a mission. However, glimpses of his ongoing run indicate he could still be a solid hand in the Stamford-based promotion.

Here are three possible directions for Elias if he returns to WWE this year.

#3 Show up at NXT as a legacy performer

Until a couple of years ago, fans were concerned about an age problem with the main roster. Most emerging stars were in their mid-to-late-30s.

However, that problem is now in the Sports Entertainment giant's rearview mirror. Currently, NXT is filled with incredible performers in their 20s. Oba Femi, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Nathan Frazer are prime examples on the men's side.

To reach the next level, all these gifted performers need to work with as many veterans as possible. Becky Lynch had an extended stint in NXT last year. Additionally, Baron Corbin, Shawn Spears & Dijak are making everybody work twice as hard now.

So, if Elias does end up returning to WWE in the near future, NXT should be his new home. He could do a lot to help the stars of tomorrow and himself.

#2 Lead a faction of underutilized WWE Superstars

From bell to bell, Elias was no Ric Flair or Bret Hart. However, when he had the microphone in his grasp, he was a different person.

When he joined the main roster in 2017, Elias clarified that his promos were his strongest suit. Understandably, it helped him get an abundant amount of TV time regularly. He also shared the ring with numerous all-time greats, including John Cena, Seth Rollins & Bobby Lashley.

Thus, if a WWE comeback is on the cards for the 36-year-old star, he should start his faction. There are numerous wrestlers on the roster who could improve their stock by walking with Elias.

Given how loaded the singles divisions on both brands are, it would be easier for the creative team to book The Drifter as part of a stable than finding a spot for him as a solo performer.

#1 Return as Ezekiel... but with a twist

Elias never had a problem eliciting a crowd reaction. Still, it goes without saying that the WWE Universe was never more invested in him than when he was playing his own 'brother,' Ezekiel.

As Zeke, The Living Truth became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW. He even interacted with main event talent such as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, Triple H pulled the plug on said gimmick shortly after becoming the Head of Creative.

It shouldn't be a hot take to suggest that the Zeke persona had a lot of gas left in the tank. So, that's a character route that WWE could revisit if they decide to bring back Elias.

However, for it to work, it must play out differently than last time. The comical elements should be there, but those shouldn't engulf the entire character. The creative team should focus more on the unsettling aspects of the 'split personality.' That could provide Elias with the breakthrough he's been looking for all these years.