3 Directions for Jey Uso if he appears on WWE RAW today

Jey Uso is currently having a tough time on RAW, as things have not been going well with him lately. While trying to help Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, The YEET Master ended up costing his cousin. As a result, he received a harsh rebuke from the OTC. The tension was palpable as Jey stormed off backstage, with his frustration boiling over like a volcano.There is currently no update on whether he will appear today on RAW. Given the recent developments, there is a chance that Main Event Jey might go on a self-imposed exile. However, there is also a possibility that he could show up on RAW. If he does, it will be interesting to see what his next course of action would be.Let's take a look at three directions for Jey Uso if he appears on RAW today:#3. He could call out Roman Reigns amid recent tensionsA frustrated Jey Uso could appear on RAW to address the events that unfolded at Crown Jewel this past weekend. He could call out Roman Reigns for his behavior, unleashing a verbal scathing against the latter. Firstly, The YEET Master could make it clear that he wanted to help Reigns, which is why he and Jimmy Uso showed up during the Australian Street Fight.Jey could state that he is no longer anyone's henchman and would not tolerate disrespect, even from his cousin. The former Intercontinental Champion could deliver a bitter promo targeted towards the OTC. Following that, he could simply walk away backstage, showing his frustration with Roman Reigns and everything that has been going on around him lately.#2. Jey Uso could officially part ways with Jimmy UsoThe recent relationship between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso hasn't been any good either. The two brothers have not been on the same page lately. Although Big Jim tried to console The YEET Master at Crown Jewel, the latter disregarded it and walked away. Jey could have a segment with Jimmy today on RAW where he could officially part ways with his brother.The former Intercontinental Champion could state that he would now tread his own path and would no longer need his family around him. Jey Uso could give his brother a cold shoulder and walk away with a mission to achieve his goals by himself. This could mark the end of The Usos once again on RAW, with the twins going their separate ways.#1. The YEET Master could go after Seth Rollins on RAWJey Uso has been wanting to chase the World Heavyweight Championship for the past few weeks. Now that Crown Jewel is over, he could shift his focus to his ultimate goal and embark on that path. The OG Bloodline member could confront Seth Rollins today on RAW and challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship.The two superstars could be involved in a big segment on the show. However, Jey might fall prey to the numbers game as The Vision could destroy him. This could once again put Jimmy Uso into the equation. The Usos could continue to feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before Jey ultimately goes after Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship.