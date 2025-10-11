OG Bloodline member may have just quit WWE at Crown Jewel

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 11, 2025 13:26 GMT
The OG Bloodline
OG Bloodline [Image Source: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed kicked off Crown Jewel 2025 with an incredible Australian Street Fight. However, it was Reed who had the last laugh as he defeated the OTC to secure a massive victory on his home soil. But what became the biggest highlight was the post-match drama that unfolded between Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

During the climax of the match, Jey accidentally hit the OTC with a vicious Spear onto the table that was placed on one corner of the ring. This apparently became the reason for Reigns' loss. The former Undisputed WWE Champion was infuriated at The Usos for coming to his aid despite his forbidding them. Well, his rebuke didn't sit well with The YEET Master.

Jey Uso was seen crashing out as he uttered "I'm out" and walked away backstage in pure disgust. The former Intercontinental Champion may have quit WWE momentarily after what happened at Crown Jewel. He was quite irked due to Roman Reigns' behavior and perhaps felt disrespected. Criticizing his actions, Jey said, "No matter what, he (Reigns) will always gonna be him."

This clearly shows a crack within the OG Bloodline members. The YEET Master has not been in a good mental state lately due to everything that has been going on around him in WWE. After what happened at Crown Jewel, Jey Uso may go on self-imposed exile. He might remain in the shadows for a few weeks, contemplating his next course of action.

It is no secret that Jey Uso's relationship with Jimmy Uso has also turned bitter in recent times. He has not been preferring anyone's company lately and wants to do things alone and on his own. Hence, The YEET Master may walk away from the limelight for a while after the Perth spectacle to rebuild himself and come back with a fresh mind following the Crown Jewel debacle.

Jey Uso may feud with Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' relationship has become bitter after what happened at Crown Jewel. The once-close cousins may have now developed resentment against each other. These circumstances could eventually lead to a blockbuster feud between Reigns and Uso down the line on Monday Night RAW.

The YEET Master has been in the midst of a character change for the past few weeks. He has become very focused and clear about what he needs to do to achieve his goal, thanks to Roman Reigns. Jey Uso has been following in the footsteps of the OTC, taking constant advice from him.

However, things have now witnessed a massive shift after what happened at Crown Jewel. Jey appears to be frustrated with Reigns' actions and his treatment. This could eventually make him revolt against his former leader. If that happens, this could ultimately pit both the OG Bloodline members against each other.

WWE has been repackaging Jey Uso lately, giving him a more serious gimmick. A feud with Roman Reigns at this point could take his career to a new height. This could establish The YEET Master as a true top-tier star, something that he has been struggling with in WWE in recent years.

Edited by Subhasish Deb
