3 Directions for Jey Uso after missing WWE RAW & SmackDown

Jey Uso competed in a blockbuster tag team match at SummerSlam this past weekend. He and Roman Reigns defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a thrilling contest. Now that The Biggest Party of The Summer is in the rear-view mirror, fans have been wondering what's next for The YEET Master.

Surprisingly, Jey was nowhere to be seen on the recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown, which featured the fallout from SummerSlam. His notable absence from both shows has left fans wondering about his future. However, WWE may have big plans for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Here are three potential directions for Jey Uso after missing this week's RAW and SmackDown:

#3. Continuation of his feud with The Vision

Jey Uso may not have appeared on RAW after SummerSlam, but he could return next week. There is a good possibility that the former Intercontinental Champion could resume his feud with The Vision on Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins' return has revived his faction, opening doors to several intriguing possibilities.

Besides, Rollins having the World Heavyweight Title would potentially make him a prime target of The YEET Master. Jey could remain involved in a feud with all the members of The Vision on RAW for the coming weeks, eventually leading to a singles match with Seth Rollins for the coveted title.

#2. Brief hiatus for a character reset

Jey Uso has been a consistent part of WWE for the past year, showing up week after week, delivering matches on weekly shows and premium live events. There is a good possibility that WWE could keep him off television for a brief period, allowing Uso to recover from any in-ring fatigue and recharge himself.

The company often grants superstars breaks after major shows or transitional periods in storylines to refresh their characters. This allows them to make fans feel their absence and crave their presence. The YEET Master could take a break and return in a few weeks before getting involved in any feud on the roster.

#1. A reunion of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso

One of the potential directions for Jey Uso could be a reunion with Jimmy Uso. There have been rumors that the creative team was considering re-forming The Usos for another tag team run. Now that SummerSlam is over, the company has a great opportunity to reunite Jey and Jimmy, giving something fresh to the fans.

The two brothers could finally join forces once again and work as a tag team moving forward. This will not only give The YEET Master a fresh direction, but it will also put Big Jim in the spotlight. It could pave the way for some dream matches in the tag team division, which fans have longed to see for a while.

