3 directions for John Cena upon WWE return

John Cena's involvement in WWE last year and at WrestleMania 40 garnered positive results for the company. Not only were fans excited to see Cena work inside the ring, but WWE talent also seemed to enjoy the interactions they had with the 16-time World Champion.

Given that Cena has not retired and still has some wrestling left in him, at some point, fans will see him return to the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we will look at three directions for John Cena when he returns to WWE.

#3. John Cena can become a Grand Slam Champion

When one speaks about the greatest wrestlers of all time, John Cena is a name that often pops up. That's the impact Cena has made in the Stamford-based promotion. However, despite all his achievements and accolades, Cena is not a Grand Slam Champion.

To become a Grand Slam Champion, Cena needs to win the Intercontinental Championship. Hence, when the 47-year-old returns to WWE, it won't be surprising to see him go after the title currently held by Sami Zayn. By winning that title, Cena will be able to further cement his legacy in WWE.

#2. John Cena can create a historic record

Another way to measure John Cena's greatness is to know the record he holds. Cena is tied with Ric Flair for winning the most World Championships (16) recognized by WWE. Indeed, the record is prestigious, and so is the company the leader of Cenation is in.

However, given that Cena can still wrestle, there might be a chance WWE will allow him to win his 17th World Championship and create a new record. In recent times, the promotion updated its history books with Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign. Hence, it won't be surprising to see them do the same with Cena.

#1. Retirement match against Randy Orton

If there is anyone in WWE who can give Cena the perfect send-off, that man has to be Randy Orton. Over the years, Cena and Orton have shared the ring on multiple occasions and they had one of the best rivalries in the history of professional wrestling.

Since Cena might retire soon, it would be amazing to see him in a match against The Apex Predator. Given the current superstars on the roster, Orton seems the best man to give Cena the perfect send-off. When Cena decides to have his last match, it will be interesting to see if Orton is the one who faces him.

