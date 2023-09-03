3 Directions for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after losing titles at Payback

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn suffered an unexpected loss at Payback 2023. For those unaware, Owens and Zayn defended their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Payback. Both teams delivered instant classic performances, but Balor and Priest received assistance from other Judgment Day members and JD McDonagh.

This ultimately led to the conclusion, with Dominik Mysterio hitting Zayn with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Balor used this as an advantage to secure the win. This marked the end of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign of the Prizefighter and Sami.

Now, after this unexpected loss, fans are curious to know what lies ahead for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as the title change caught everyone by surprise. With that being said, let's explore three directions for Owens and Zayn after Payback.

#3. Kevin Owens will betray Sami Zayn again

One possible direction after losing the Undisputed Tag Team titles could involve KO betraying his friend once again. The potential reason behind this could be Balor pinning Zayn to win the tag team titles.

In the past, The Prizefighter has backstabbed various superstars, including Sami Zayn, so it's not out of the question that it could happen again.

Moreover, this would lead to a singles feud between the two, ultimately paving the way for both of them to pursue individual careers again within the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. A rematch against The Judgment Day

After losing the titles at Payback in an unclear way, Kevin Owens and Sami could demand a rematch against the newly crowned champions. Moreover, Fastlane 2023, scheduled for Saturday, October 7, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, would be the ideal location for this rematch.

It remains to be seen if WWE will grant Owens and Zayn a direct rematch against The Judgment Day or if they'll have to qualify for it.

#1. Could start their singles run again after a common accord

Another possibility is that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may decide to pursue singles careers on RAW by mutual agreement. This option allows WWE to develop them as individual stars without turning either of them heel.

Additionally, WWE could consider roster changes, such as moving one of them to WWE SmackDown, similar to Jey Uso's move to the red brand.

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is likely to decide the fate of both stars as they are no longer the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

