3 directions for LA Knight after WWE Fastlane 2023

LA Knight teamed up with John Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Megastar and Greatest Of All Time prevailed despite The Bloodline duo dominating the contest, with Knight turning in a particularly impressive showing. This was the latest step in his rapid ascent, solidifying him as a threat to arguably the most dominant faction in the company.

With Sikoa and Uso conquered, what's next for the man with the undeniable Kavorka? Who will he face next? Is it time to gun for gold? Will he find himself involved in gang warfare on the road to Survivor Series?

Here are three possible directions for LA Knight after a huge win at WWE Fastlane 2023:

#3 The Megastar could be sucked into The Judgment Day's vortex of villainy

LA Knight may have made himself a new set of enemies on the road to Fastlane 2023

SMackDown's go-home show for WWE Fastlane 2023 saw LA Knight, John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso face off with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. At the Indianapolis event itself, Knight and Cena vanquished Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, while Rhodes and Main Event Jey dethroned Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

With Survivor Series less than two months away, everyone involved may not be done with each other. The Megastar has crossed over to RAW before to feud with The Miz, so it's quite possible that we see him come up against The Judgment Day, whether as an individual or as part of a collective group of babyfaces leading up to a potential War Games matchup.

#2 LA Knight could pursue the United States Championship

A few weeks before getting involved in a tag team feud on the road to WWE Fastlane 2023, LA Knight put every main roster champion on notice. Cutting a post-match promo after scoring a decisive win over The Miz, The Megastar made no bones about the fact that he wanted to hold gold, and that no champion was safe from him.

Given that he's on SmackDown, the nearest target for him should be the United States Championship. Knight has been rumored to be in line for a big push post-Fastlane, and going after a midcard title like the US Championship is a logical first step.

#1 LA Knight could go after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns returns to WWE on the post-Fastlane episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief's impending return has speculation running wild as to who his next opponent will be, with John Cena, AJ Styles, and LA Knight being the main names floated around.

Should The Megastar be the man chosen to confront The Head of the Table, it would be the biggest match of his career so far. Win or lose, stepping in the ring with Reigns would continue his meteoric rise, making him the latest red-hot babyface to step up to WWE's final boss. Given that Knight has just defeated two members of the Undisputed Champion's family, this is a likely scenario.

