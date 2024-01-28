3 Directions for LA Knight after WWE Royal Rumble 2024

LA Knight had all the momentum going into WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Megastar squared off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. The match outcome, however, went into Roman Reigns’ favor.

The Tribal Chief took finishers from all three of his challengers in the match. Reigns got planted by a BFT from Knight in the early goings of the match. He then took a fantastic mid-air RKO from Randy Orton while going for the spear.

Expand Tweet

Finally, he got stacked on top of Orton and Knight following a Phenomenal Forearm from AJ Styles. Knight got another opportunity to finish the match but was taken out by a Superman Punch. The final moment saw Reigns pin Styles following a spear.

Since LA Knight was the closest to winning the match, here are three directions for The Megastar after his Royal Rumble loss:

#3. Feud with AJ Styles

The bad blood between AJ Styles and LA Knight seems to be far from over. Styles blames Knight for stealing his opportunity at Crown Jewel 2023. The two have battled on SmackDown over the past couple of weeks. The feud may continue past tonight.

Styles may blame Knight for ruining the Phenomenal Forearm that could’ve put the match in the OC leader’s favor tonight. It is possible both men could have an extended program on the road to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Compete for the U.S. title

LA Knight previously had an opportunity to compete for the United States Championship. The opportunity, however, was ruined by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Knight also went back and forth on the mic with current United States Champion Logan Paul.

The title may change hands by the time this article goes live. That being said, whoever wins the United States Championship match between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens, may expect LA Knight as the new challenger.

#1. LA Knight enters WWE Royal Rumble 2024

This year’s Royal Rumble is one of the most unpredictable events in recent memory. The internet is buzzing with rumors of surprise entrants. The women’s match-up saw several surprise appearances, including Jade Cargill’s in-ring debut.

Expand Tweet

The men’s Royal Rumble match is the final bout of the night. While not officially announced as part of the line-up, Knight may show up as a surprise entrant. Who knows, we may see the Megastar survive 29 other men tonight.

Check out Sportskeeda’s live coverage of the Premium Live Event here.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.