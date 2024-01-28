3 Feuds that could stem following women’s Royal Rumble match

The women’s Royal Rumble match kicked off all the action tonight at Tropicana Field. Thirty women entered the ring, but only one came out as the winner. For those who didn’t watch the match, Bayley survived 29 other women to win the Rumble match for the first time in her career.

Bayley versus IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship seems to be the direction for WrestleMania 40. That being said, tonight’s match presumably teased several feuds between the participants on the road to the Biggest Event of the Year.

Here are three feuds that could steam following the women’s Royal Rumble match:

#3. Becky Lynch vs. Naomi

Naomi made his surprise return to WWE tonight at the Premium Live Event. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion entered the women’s Royal Rumble match at number two. Naomi also had a showdown with former rival and current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace during the match.

Naomi remained in the match for more than 60 minutes before she was eliminated by Jade Cargill, taking Becky Lynch with her out of the ring in the process.

It is possible Triple H could book Naomi vs. Becky Lynch for a short program on the road to WrestleMania 40.

#2. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax could be a major program following Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill received one of the biggest pops of the night thus far when she showed up during the women’s Rumble match. The former AEW TBS Champion entered the match at number 28. She came face-to-face with Nia Jax.

Cargill shocked the world when she picked up the Irresistible Force with her sheer strength and eliminated her. Ideally, the elimination would lead to a feud between the two women with a match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has emerged as one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster during the past several months. The star had a Match of the Year contender against Becky Lynch at No Mercy 2023. She continues to receive praise for her in-ring work from fans and peers alike.

Stratton made her Royal Rumble debut during the women’s match-up. The former NXT Women’s Champion tried to avoid elimination by grabbing onto Bianca Belair’s braid, but both women ended up being eliminated by Bayley.

It’s about time Stratton got called on the main roster full-time. Hypothetically, the elimination spot would, of course, lead to a short-term feud with the EST of WWE. Who knows, we may see Bianca show up in Orlando in a couple of weeks.

