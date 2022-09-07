3 directions for Mandy Rose following NXT Worlds Collide

NXT Worlds Collide is in the books, and as it stands, the event proved to be a huge success. Part of the event was a hit due partly to the triple threat showdown between Meiko Satomura, Blair Davenport, and the current unified NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose.

Of course, you don't need to read that last paragraph for the 411. The thing is, Mandy is probably gearing up to go into great detail about it on an upcoming episode soon, anyway.

So, what's next for Mandy, you ask? Well, it's strongly advised that you tune into 2.0 to find out. In the meantime, please enjoy this uber-super late post about the leader of Toxic Attraction.

#3 Mandy Rose becomes the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose/Credit WWE

If you are still keeping score, Mandy currently sits fourth as the all-time longest reigning NXT Women's Champion. Add the fact that the three competitors ahead of the current champ are Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Shayna Baszler, which makes this accolade all the more impressive.

It's been almost a year since she first won the title at Halloween Havoc. It's been nearly six months since Stand & Deliver. A lot has changed since then, but one thing that has remained the same is Rose's reign atop the brand's women's division.

At 300-plus days, it might be a stretch to proclaim that Rose will hold on to the title long enough to break the record. Still, judging by her history this year, it's looking a lot less hard to believe.

#2 Mandy Rose's pride could still prove to be her downfall

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose OH YOU BIG MAD OH YOU BIG MAD 😎 https://t.co/EU8aOFViNl

Mandy's usual attitude, where she touts that she's the baddest and runs down the competition, is part of what makes her second run in NXT so critically acclaimed. She's like that mean girl you grew up knowing at your local high school.

If she were a baby face, she'd most likely play oblivious to the aforementioned aspect of her character. But this is the heel Mandy we're discussing.

Her latest accomplishment was defeating Blair Davenport and the legendary Meiko Satomura in combat to become the Unified NXT Women's Champion. It's assured that we'll never hear the end of this one as Rose boasts of the accolade.

That is until her mouth finally gets her in trouble; she toots her own horn and talks herself into a sitch she can't escape. Maybe her loudmouth will garner one surprising challenger's attention she couldn't handle.

#1 Mandy Rose is called up to the main roster again

For all her brash trash talk and arrogance, it's getting harder and harder to refute her claims, both kayfabe, and non-kayfabe.

Her recent performance alongside Satomura and Davenport may have been an eye opener for some, but it wasn't the first time Rose has shown she's not a slouch in the ring.

She's been impressive so for quite some time on NXT. As history has shown with superstars such as Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, a great showing on WWE's developmental brand can indicate where the company places you on the main roster.

Mandy Rose has gone from a supporting act to one of NXT's main attractions in less than a year. She held her own against the likes of Io Shirai (AKA IYO SKY), Cora Jade, Raquel González and Kay Lee Ray.

The fact that she's managed to defeat the aforementioned names, retain the title for this long, and not receive much backlash is a true testament to her skills.

On that note, it will be interesting to see what direction WWE plans to go in with her on the main roster. But that's an entirely different article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 most controversial statements made by wrestlers

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy