3 directions for Sami Zayn following RAW

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved superstars on the Monday Night RAW roster. The 39-year-old star has been part of some amazing storylines and matches in WWE for as long as he has been around. Zayn currently does not seem to have an opponent to feud with.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured an interview segment between Zayn and Jackie Redmond in an empty arena. The former Intercontinental Champion compared himself to Rocky Balboa from the iconic movie franchise, noting how Sylvester Stallone's character was the underdog in most of his fights.

“I will fight like an underdog but I'm not an underdog anymore. I’m a contender now,” Sami Zayn said.

With that being said, let’s explore three directions for Sami Zayn following RAW:

#3. Sami Zayn shows up on SmackDown

Sami Zayn was one of the top stars on Friday Night SmackDown before the draft. The former Intercontinental Champion was involved with The Bloodline in the lead-up to the 2023 Royal Rumble. He turned babyface at the event, and the rest was history.

While Zayn is expected to stay on RAW, he could possibly show up on SmackDown this Friday to support his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens, or even discuss business with General Manager Nick Aldis. It is worth mentioning that Aldis will reveal the new challenger for Logan Paul on the blue brand this week.

#2. High-profile match at Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE has thus far confirmed three matches for its upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The following bouts are for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, the Women's World Championship, and the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 40.

It is possible that WWE could add Sami Zayn to the Elimination Chamber 2024 match card by putting him in a high-profile match against another top superstar. Who knows, we may see a Triple Threat Match featuring him, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre for a world title shot at WrestleMania 40.

#1. World title match at WrestleMania 40

The build-up to the world title match for WrestleMania 40 continues to confuse the WWE Universe. The original plans would have probably seen CM Punk challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in April 2024. The Straight Edge Superstar’s injury seems to have a domino effect on major storylines.

Expand Tweet

Tonight’s RAW segment featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ended on a cliffhanger. Assuming The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is made official at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show this Thursday, WWE may turn the world title match into a Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Rollins, Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre.

Do you want to see Sami Zayn competing at the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE