3 Directions for Shinsuke Nakamura after losing the United States Championship 

In the main event of the latest episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura lost the United States Championship to LA Knight, ending his reign at 97 days.

Ad

Nakamura's title loss comes at an odd time on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Wayward Samurai's run left much to be desired, but heading into The Show of Shows with the belt would have been a great deal for him.

However, the loss doesn't mean the end of the world for the former US Champion. On that note, let's look at three directions for The King of Strong Style:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura may face LA Knight in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at WrestleMania

Ad

Trending

For the last four months, the US Title picture has revolved around Shinsuke Nakamura and LA Knight only. The Japanese superstar shockingly defeated The Megastar at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

They had a rematch in early January on SmackDown. It ended in a disqualification finish. Finally, Knight dethroned The Wayward Samurai last night to regain the US Championship. Although the feud has lasted for months, it may not be over yet.

With both stars tied at one pinfall win apiece, Triple H may book a Two-out-of-Three falls match between the SmackDown stars for WrestleMania 41. Naturally, WWE will have to work hard to build interest as fans have lost interest in the feud.

Ad

However, quickly phasing Nakamura out of the US Title picture would also be a disservice, and a Two-out-of-Three falls match in Las Vegas could be a perfect way to cap off the rivalry.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura could enter and win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Ad

Although it has lost much of its prestige, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is still a convenient excuse to give many undercard talents and underutilized stars a chance to wrestle during WrestleMania weekend.

The SmackDown before 'Mania 41 will likely hold another edition of the Battle Royal. Last year, "Big" Bronson Reed won the melee, and Shinsuke Nakamura could follow suit in 2025.

The King of Strong Style might not make it to the card for WrestleMania 41, but winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal could keep him in the spotlight and begin another redemption arc.

Ad

#1. The Japanese star could begin a "retirement" angle

Retirement has become a recurring theme in pro wrestling, especially during John Cena's ongoing Farewell Tour. Although Cena has declared his intentions to stay away from the ring after December 2025, others have been more flexible.

AJ Styles infamously faked his retirement in May 2024, and Shinsuke Nakamura could embark on a similar journey. As for now, the Japanese star could take a brief hiatus from WWE television and stay away from the spotlight.

He could then return a few months later to announce his retirement, only to spray mist on a world champion, presumably Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes, to begin his title pursuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback