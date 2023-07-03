3 directions for The Judgment Day after Damian Priest cost Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023

Money in the Bank weekend has come and gone, but the seeds the event has sewn will sprout into new angles and new chapters for The Judgment Day. For the dominant faction, Money in the Bank brought forth mixed results. Damian Priest shocked the world by beating the odds-on favorites Logan Paul and LA Knight to claim the coveted briefcase.

As for Finn Balor, he failed to exact his revenge on Seth Rollins and came up short for the World Heavyweight Championship. Dominik Mysterio’s constant mind games and cheap shots would all come to no avail, as he lost outright to Cody Rhodes in London. With the entire Judgment Day heading off in different directions, we’ll analyze what’s next for WWE's hottest faction.

Here are three directions for the Judgment Day after Damian Priest cost Finn Balor at Money in the Bank.

#3. Dominik Mysterio needs to prove his worth to The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has lost 10 out of his 14 premium live event matches

For several months, Ex-Con Dom has been walking around RAW like he owns the place. But the reality is, besides the insane amounts of heat he gets, he hasn’t done a thing of note. In the two biggest matches of his career so far, he’s come up short.

He got spanked by his dad in front of the world at Wrestlemania, and in WWE’s first London PLE in over two decades, he was pinned clean by Cody Rhodes, the same man he’s ridiculed for the past two months.

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor



Plus the UK loves Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio was just a really fun match, the classic good guy vs bad guy with the good guy overcoming the odds - I absolutely loved it!Plus the UK loves @CodyRhodes Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio was just a really fun match, the classic good guy vs bad guy with the good guy overcoming the odds - I absolutely loved it! Plus the UK loves @CodyRhodes 🥰 https://t.co/PSarvi1wqG

We understand he’s a heat magnet in every city he visits, but we now need to see some character development from the second-generation superstar. Many have branded Rhea Ripley and Dom as the modern-day Chyna & Eddie Guerrero; however, for Dominik to ever live up to such a billing, he needs to add more layers to his personality.

As for his partner in crime, many fans are waiting for her title reign to finally take off, as she hasn’t elevated the new Women’s World Championship or the women’s roster since WrestleMania.

#2. Time for fresh blood?

JD McDonagh could be the newest member of the Judgment Day

The group initially formed by the Rated-R Superstar over a year ago hasn’t added a new member since the RAW after Clash at the Castle in 2022. The faction is well overdue a refresh, and without evolving, they run the risk of becoming stale.

Recently, WWE has teased the addition of JD McDonagh, with Finn Balor regularly seen talking to his former protege backstage. The Irish Ace would add another layer of aggression to the group, giving them a new edge going forward.

The Judgment Day already have a slight monopoly over the main event scene, but if they want to reach nWo levels of running the whole show, new talent is needed. A new addition is even more of a pressing matter when you consider one of their founding members could be leaving soon…

#1. Balor vs. Priest: The Judgment Day Civil War

Damian Priest and Finn Balor haven't been seeing eye to eye in recent weeks

In the buildup to Money in the Bank, we’ve seen a few signs of discord between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day brethren have had a few run-ins on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, leaving many to speculate whether we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of The Judgment Day.

Balor has come across as an egomaniac hellbent on executing revenge. His obsession with vengeance has given him tunnel vision, making him oblivious to the needs of his fellow group members. Damian Priest, on the other hand, has been laser-focused on becoming a world champion, which he is now one step closer to.

On the blue brand, we’ve already seen one family engage in a civil war; now we’ll start to see the birth of a new one. Balor is currently consumed by inexplicable rage and will be unable to hide his envy at Priest’s monumental win in London.

This jealousy will result in an outburst that Priest may not take too kindly to, thus creating irreparable cracks. There are also rumors that officials want to turn Priest face soon; what better way to start that process than by going into a feud against the loathed Irishman?

