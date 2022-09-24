3 directions for The Usos following WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown marked yet another successful tag team title defense for The Usos. With that being said, their most recent triumph did not come easy, as Butch and Ridge Holland put up quite the fight.

Following their victory, The Usos continued their historic tenure as the longest reigning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Moreover, they continue to reign supreme over the tag team division.

So what's next for Roman Reigns' right-hand men? No one knows for sure, but for now, let's take the time to ponder and discuss potential possibilities.

#3. Sami Zayn ultimately costs The Usos the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. https://t.co/DF6RKAt4w9

All seems well between The Usos and Sami Zayn at the moment. This is mainly due to the fact that Zayn is willing to sacrifice his body (and dignity, in some cases) for the greater good of The Bloodline.

Simply put, Zayn is The Bloodline's pawn, and until he comes to this realization, that's probably the way things will stay. Perhaps this realization came to fruition after he accidentally cost The Usos the coveted WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Accident or not, it's pretty apparent that Zayn is being used as a way to make sure The Usos remain champions. If they're no longer champions, they may not see much of a use for him.

#2. Sami Zayn surprisingly (and successfully) stirs up trouble amongst The Bloodline

If this happens, it'd be the swerve of the century. Also, out of the three entries included on this list, the second one is the least likely to happen. That said, Zayn's impending face turn doesn't have to happen the typical type of way.

Instead of going out looking like a gullible fool, the former Intercontinental Champion could gain the trust of The Bloodline, convince The Usos that Reigns is just using them, and effectively drive a wedge between the champions.

Zayn has never been considered a powerhouse, but he is known for being smart and resourceful. Is his alliance with The Bloodline just a ruse?

#1. The Usos cost Roman Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

If it's a long-term booking that your heart is yearning for, this is your dream scenario. For those who forgot, The Usos' relationship with Roman Reigns wasn't always as kosher as it is now.

Jey and Reigns were embroiled in a main event feud that dates back to 2020 during WWE's Thunderdome era. In fact, at one point, their battles at that year's Hell in a Cell got so intense that an injured Jimmy Uso got involved.

Once his injury healed, Jimmy made it clear that he didn't approve of Reigns' new attitude, and more importantly, he didn't approve of how The Tribal Chief was treating his own flesh and blood.

This was seemingly the setup to a Jimmy/Reigns angle, but the former quickly fell in line a few weeks later.

The Usos have helped Reigns retain his title on multiple occasions since then, and it seems as though The Bloodline is looking stronger than ever. But what's it going to take to change that?

Perhaps it's the loss of the tag team championship, Sami Zayn stirring the pot, or The Usos just get tired of The Tribal Chief running his mouth without giving them the proper recognition they deserve for saving his hide one too many times.

Will The Usos betray Roman Reigns in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!

