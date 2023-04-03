3 directions for The Usos after WWE WrestleMania 39

The Usos had a rollercoaster of a WrestleMania 39 weekend. Jimmy and Jey made history on Night 1 together with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, taking part in the first-ever tag team championship main event on The Show of Shows. They ended up on the losing side, concluding their historic reign at 622 days.

A day later on Night 2, they did their part in helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although they were foiled by their Saturday conquerors, Solo Sikoa finished what The Ones began. The Street Champion Samoan-spiked Cody Rhodes to allow Reigns to escape the cross-Rhodes and deliver a spear for the win.

With their titles gone and The Tribal Chief still in possession of his, where do The Usos go from here?

#3 Jey Uso leaves The Bloodline

Jey Uso was arguably the biggest loser at WrestleMania 39. After betraying a trusted friend to save his brother in the buildup to the event, he lost the biggest match of his life AND his titles on The Grandest Stage to the friend he betrayed. Twenty-four hours later, he found himself on the receiving end of a beating, just to save the reign of his oppressive Tribal Chief.

Now Main Event Jey finds himself uncrowned, full of doubt and facing the prospect of once more living in fear of the Tribal Chief due to lack of gold. The man who is the emotional heartbeat of The Bloodline has huge decisions to make post-WrestleMania, which could alter the WWE landscape drastically. Will he finally turn on Reigns and stand up for himself? Will he go solo and leave his toxic family behind?

We can't wait to find out!

#2 Roman Reigns throws The Usos out of the family after their failure at WrestleMania 39

From Roman Reigns' perspective, The Usos must have failed him at WrestleMania 39. Not only did they lose their Undisputed Tag Team Championship on Night 1, they were foiled in their attempts to help him retain on Night 2! If it weren't for Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes would be the champion, and The Bloodline would be finished.

As a character that doesn't like to be associated with failure, The Tribal Chief could excommunicate the twins from the family. He would then stick with his Enforcer, who has proved more useful to the cause in recent months, and whose focus isn't clouded by Sami Zayn's words. This would pave the way for The Usos to turn babyface and potentially enter a feud with Reigns.

If The Rock were to show up as he teased over the weekend, he would have an excellent backup in the duo.

#1 The Usos lead a mutiny and anoint a new Head of The Table

Roman Reigns was the only Bloodline member to come out of WrestleMania 39 unscathed. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but The Usos are tag team champions no more and Solo Sikoa's undefeated record is gone. All these losses for Reigns' fellow Bloodline members can be traced back to their attempts to fight his battles, making them blame him.

This could engineer a mutiny in the faction, resulting in The Usos crowning a new Head of The Table, one who treats them like equals. It could be Solo Sikoa, or Jey Uso, The Rock making an electrifying return, or another debuting member of the Anoa'i dynasty. The cracks in The Bloodline have been growing for a while, and they could finally break the group post-WrestleMania!

