3 Directions for Theory following Money in the Bank 2022

If you haven't heard it, this year's Mr. Money in the Bank is none other than Vince McMahon's protege, Theory.

While he lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, he was added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by Adam Pearce just moments before the bout began. Guess being on good terms with the former WWE Chairman has its perks.

The last-minute addition turned out to be a game-changer for the upstart as he outlasted seven other stars to secure the coveted briefcase. However, his surprise victory was met with resounding boos from the crowd in attendance.

With the 24-year-old's win come multiple crucial questions about his future trajectory. Will Theory waste little time cashing in? Will he go the noble route and tip off the champ ahead of time? Will he make us play the waiting game like it's Rihanna's ninth studio album? As always, here are a few potential possibilities.

#3 Theory gets finessed out of his WWE Money in the Bank contract

At the rate he's going, Theory's rise to the top of WWE could quite honestly be compared to the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton during their earlier days. The latter even won his first world title at 24, the upstart's age at the moment.

While everything looks good for Mr. All Day currently, history has shown that capturing the coveted Money in the Bank contract doesn't always guarantee a championship victory.

If you recall, Otis was massively over with the fans during his 2020 Money in the Bank victory. Fans may also remember that The Miz thwarted the Alpha Academy member's chances of cashing in, as he defeated Otis at that year's Hell in a Cell event for the contract's custody.

Theory ticks off almost every category box that WWE seeks in a potential world champion. So if he happens to get bamboozled, it's probably due to the company feeling it's a bit too early for the RAW Superstar.

#2 A cash in following the conclusion of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

The seemingly never-ending feud between The Beast and The Tribal Chief has become a polarizing topic since the former's return on SmackDown.

However, two bonafide superstars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are ideal for drawing a big crowd at one of WWE's most significant events of the year. Meanwhile, several fans feel this long-standing rivalry has run its course.

While it's certainly not a guarantee, Theory cashing in after the dust settles from the Lesnar vs. Reigns bout may be the perfect way for the former to win his first world title.

Despite all his success, Theory is still considered a rising star, and a clean win over veterans like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar may be viewed as a little too soon for now.

#1 Theory bucks tradition and gives the champion a heads up before cashing in

If you're a long-time WWE fan, you're probably already aware that a star announcing their cash-in beforehand is a rarity. Moreover, it takes away one of the biggest reasons possessing the briefcase is so valuable in the first place.

Cashing in the briefcase on a wounded champion has become somewhat of an expectation. Plus, the champion has ample time to prepare for the contest when they are informed beforehand.

John Cena and Rob Van Dam have done this in the past to varied success. But given the fact that it's Theory we're talking about, this potential move won't have anything to do with morality.

He was notably referred to as "sneaky" by Michael Cole during this year's Money in the Bank and for a good reason. If the former United States Champion goes this route, you can assure it's all in the name of arrogance or the fact that he has the former WWE Chairman in his back pocket.

