3 Directions for William Regal following WWE NXT appearance this week

William Regal made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT this week. The industry veteran showed up unannounced during the No Quarter Catch Crew’s in-ring promo segment. Mr. Regal put over the Heritage Cup and British and European wrestling.

This was Regal’s first appearance on the White and Gold Brand in weeks. The former King of the Ring winner had previously appeared on the January 23, 2024, episode of WWE NXT, when he endorsed The Rock's real-life daughter Ava as the next General Manager.

Let’s explore three directions for William Regal following his latest televised appearance.

#3. Scout No Quarter Catch Crew

The No Quarter Catch Crew is a rising stable on the NXT roster. The faction was formed after Drew Gullak arrived on the brand in 2023. The Philadelphia Stretcher took Charlie Dempsey, Demon Kemp, and Myles Borne under his win.

NQCC added a major championship to their ranks when Dempsey beat Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup last week. All eyes are now on the group, including William Regal’s, not just because of his history with the title but because it’s his real-life son who’s the current champion.

#2. Manage his son on WWE NXT

Charlie Dempsey followed in his father’s footsteps into pro wrestling. The real-life Bailey Matthews honed his craft in NXT UK, where he impressed officials with his potential. He and many other NXT UK stars came to Florida following the brand’s demise.

It was reported months ago that William Regal returned to NXT because he wanted to see his son’s progress up, close and personal.

The reports were confirmed during the show. It’s only a matter of time before the father-son duo form a wrestler-manager bond as well.

#1. William Regal replaces Ava as GM

Before his abrupt departure from WWE, Regal was NXT’s on-screen authority figure. He’d spend close to a year in AEW as the on-screen manager of Blackpool Combat Club.

After Triple H took the creative reins from Vince McMahon, Regal returned to join his longtime colleague and friend.

Even though Regal endorsed Ava as the new General Manager of WWE NXT, he could end up replacing her on the brand.

The Rock’s daughter is bound to be a part of The Bloodline storyline in some capacity, which could mean her departure from the White and Gold Brand.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Should William Regal became the manager to No Quarter Catch Crew? Yes No 0 votes