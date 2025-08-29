3 Double turns WWE could be planning for Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris has a pretty solid match card so far. Fans can expect some last-minute additions to the premium live event on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. While every superstar competing at the PLE will have their work and objectives cut out for them, a few of them might see a significant character change.

Below are three double turns to watch out for on August 31, 2025.

#3. Roman Reigns (Heel) and Bronson Reed (face) - After The Tribal Chief goes too far against The Auszilla

Roman Reigns has been on the receiving end of the domination that Seth Rollins and his faction are currently enjoying. The OTC was betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, who sided with The Visionary. In the final moments of the Triple Threat match that also involved CM Punk, The Architect slammed a steel chair onto Reigns’ back for the win.

This served as a brutal reminder of how Seth Rollins delivered a chair shot to The Tribal Chief's back in June 2014, which led to the breakup of The Shield. As if that wasn’t enough, Bronson Reed has humiliated Roman Reigns even further by stealing his sneakers on two separate occasions.

This week on WWE RAW, The Tribal Thief further angered The Head of the Table by claiming he was a Samoan. As the two stars will collide at Clash in Paris, Reigns could vent all his frustration on The Auszilla and try to give him a career-ending injury.

This could see the former Undisputed WWE Champion turn heel, while making Reed a face. Notably, the 330-pounder returned in May 2025 after being sidelined for six months due to an injury to his foot, which he sustained at Survivor Series on November 30, 2024. Therefore, giving The Vision’s enforcer another career-threatening injury will definitely paint Reigns as a big heel, giving Reed the sympathy of the fans.

#2. Nikki Bella (heel) and Becky Lynch (face) - After the WWE Hall of Famer attacks The Man for not respecting her

Nikki Bella returned to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant in the match. However, she isn’t receiving the grand welcome in the women’s locker room that she should. Ahead of Evolution, the Hall of Famer found herself taking flak from Liv Morgan just for omitting her name while talking about the top stars of WWE RAW.

The inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion saw this as a sign of disrespect and took shots at the Hall of Famer’s personal life, before flooring her in the middle of the ring. This week on RAW, she received similar treatment from Becky Lynch, who declared herself a bigger star and someone who made more contributions to the women’s division of WWE.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion will be defending her title at Clash in Paris against Nikki Bella. Given the trajectory Becky is on and the feeble amount of push this match has received, The Man will likely retain her belt. If this happens, Big Time Becks might try to humiliate Bella just like she humiliated Lyra Valkyria after dethroning her at the 2025 Money in the Bank.

This could cause the former two-time Divas Champion to go berserk due to the constant disrespect thrown her way. Thus, she could launch a vicious post-match attack on Becky Lynch, possibly trying to injure her. This will instantly turn Nikki Bella heel, and Big Time Becks will become a babyface.

Interestingly, fans could soon see Bayley turn heel as well, as a video package hinted at her deteriorating mental health. The Role Model was eyeing to become the Women’s Intercontinental Champion too. Therefore, WWE could use Bella as a crutch to turn Lynch babyface and set up a big feud between The Hugger and the Women’s IC Champion.

#1. Jey Uso (heel) and Seth Rollins (babyface) - After Mr. Yeet tries to injure CM Punk

This week’s episode of RAW saw Bron Breakker take on LA Knight in the main event. Seth Rollins’ distraction gave The Dog of WWE a victory, following which he double-teamed LA with his leader. Jey Uso rushed to the ring to rescue The Megastar, but couldn’t overcome the duo of Breakker and Rollins.

Before The Vision members could cause serious damage, CM Punk entered the arena to lend a hand to Mr Yeet and Knight. The Visionary and Breakker soon got tossed out of the ring, but this didn’t calm things down. Instead, LA and Punk got into a scuffle because of their ongoing beef with each other.

When The Yeet Master tried to play peacemaker, he ended up taking a couple of stray blows. Angry, Jey Uso Superkicked both The Megastar and The Second City Saint. Amused at the sight, Seth Rollins even yeeted while watching things unfold from a distance.

Interestingly, before this moment, Uso had a backstage conversation with Roman Reigns. The former World Heavyweight Champion asked the OTC if he should be helping and working together with CM Punk and LA Knight. The Tribal Chief said that The Yeet Master didn’t need to help anyone and should act on his own. Additionally, Reigns specifically told Uso not to trust Punk.

Notably, Gunther had given the same warning to Jey Uso ahead of Money in the Bank, warning that getting entangled in the matters of others will burn him. The Ring General’s words proved true on the WWE RAW episode after MITB, where he dethroned Uso to become the World Heavyweight Champion once again.

Therefore, there's a strong possibility that Mr. Yeet might turn heel and specifically target CM Punk at Clash in Paris. However, Seth Rollins could intervene and try to protect The Second City Saint from getting seriously injured. The Architect wouldn’t want his sworn enemy to get sidelined with a medical hiatus while he’s holding the WHC.

While The Visionary will be acting in self-interest, helping Punk could temporarily turn him babyface, while painting Uso heel. This situation might serve as a temporary truce between Rollins and The Second City Saint, similar to what was seen last year when Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teamed up for the 2024 Bad Blood. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead at WWE Clash in Paris.

