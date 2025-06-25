3 Double turns WWE could be planning for Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions is right around the corner, and the excitement among fans is off the charts. The premium live event is set to take place in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and some of the biggest names in the industry are set to make their presence felt on the show.

The match card is all stacked with some of the biggest feuds in recent memory, with the King and Queen of the Ring finals also set to be featured. WWE could also end up featuring a few surprises, making headlines all around the globe, with potential character changes being some of the biggest surprises.

Considering the match card and the ongoing storylines, the company could not only surprise fans with a heel turn but could end up making headlines with a few double turns this weekend. Let’s check out a few matches where both superstars could end up changing their characters to leave the world stunned.

#3. Sami Zayn & Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has not been in a WWE ring since December 2024, and will have his first singles match in a premium live event since 2022. The star has been stealing the spotlight with his mind games backstage, with Sami Zayn lately, and has managed to garner a lot of attention.

Both Zayn and Kross had several confrontations over the past few weeks and will finally collide at Night of Champions. Considering Sami's recent losses, he would not want to lose one more match and could end up delivering a low blow to Kross to get the upper hand.

This could be the perfect way for Zayn to become a heel and Kross to turn into a babyface and make headlines around the globe.

#2. Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes

The King of the Ring finals are set to take place between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, with the winner set to challenge a World Champion of his choice at SummerSlam. Both men have been making headlines with their recent work, and it is highly unlikely that the match would end clean.

While potential interferences from Seth Rollins and his crew could be a problem, the likes of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could come out to help the duo. However, to leave the fans stunned, Orton and Rhodes could unleash an attack on their best friends for getting involved in the business, which would mark a double heel turn and the potential beginning of a massive tag team feud.

#1. CM Punk & the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

The likely main event of the show would be the final match between two legends, John Cena and CM Punk, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. While fans had been waiting for this match for years, the company has confirmed that this would be the showdown between the men.

Considering the recent developments and Cena’s retirement coming soon, the latter is expected to turn babyface. This could happen if CM Punk ends up losing the match and delivers a massive GTS to Cena after the match ends, eventually turning heel.

This could further lead to Seth Rollins coming out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, which Punk could help by delivering another GTS to the helpless Franchise Player and switching Cena into a babyface as he loses the title.

With a lot of potential outcomes open, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars this weekend.

