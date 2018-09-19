Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Early predictions to win men's WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.47K   //    19 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST

royal rumble
Royal Rumble

Every year Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated pay-per-view in WWE. This year Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match and fought against AJ Styles at WrestleMania for WWE championship and failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Every year, Prediction for the winner is always started months before. Royal Rumble match is a golden milestone that every WWE Superstar want to achieve.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With the current WWE bookings and rumours, we are predicting three WWE superstars who could win men's version of Royal Rumble match.

#3 Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Menn is one of the strongest contenders to win next year's Royal Rumble match. His current feud with the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns has not been in his favour as he failed to cash in his MITB when Roman had his Shield brothers with his side.

There is a strong possibility of Strowman winning the Royal Rumble match and destroy Roman empire in WrestleMania.

Strowman is one of the hard choices in this list. However, one can't deny that WWE are always ready to surprise their pans and they can have anything up their sleeve.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Daniel Bryan Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Praval Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could be planning a huge surprise at...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Legends Who Should Be Surprise Entrants In 2019...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting name has become the favorite to win...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge plans for Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
What If Roman Reigns Never Won The 2015 Royal Rumble Match?
RELATED STORY
WWF 1997 Royal Rumble Review
RELATED STORY
The 5 most memorable Royal Rumble matches
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the Royal...
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble flashback: 5 things that happened at the...
RELATED STORY
10 things you must know about Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us