3 Early predictions to win men's WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Praval Sharma

Royal Rumble

Every year Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated pay-per-view in WWE. This year Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble match and fought against AJ Styles at WrestleMania for WWE championship and failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Every year, Prediction for the winner is always started months before. Royal Rumble match is a golden milestone that every WWE Superstar want to achieve.

With the current WWE bookings and rumours, we are predicting three WWE superstars who could win men's version of Royal Rumble match.

#3 Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Menn is one of the strongest contenders to win next year's Royal Rumble match. His current feud with the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns has not been in his favour as he failed to cash in his MITB when Roman had his Shield brothers with his side.

There is a strong possibility of Strowman winning the Royal Rumble match and destroy Roman empire in WrestleMania.

Strowman is one of the hard choices in this list. However, one can't deny that WWE are always ready to surprise their pans and they can have anything up their sleeve.

