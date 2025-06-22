3 Easter eggs you missed during John Cena’s Pipebomb on WWE SmackDown

John Cena's pipebomb on WWE SmackDown has left fans buzzing. Now, it also feels like Cena is finally embracing his villainous persona naturally, making his final run feel influential.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss three Easter eggs you missed during the Last Real Champion's pipebomb on Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. John Cena namedropping former WWE stars could have been an indirect reference

In his promo, Cena namedropped former WWE Superstars including Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona. These references got a massive reaction from the crowd. However, it appears that these are Easter eggs and could have been hinting at some other individuals.

Fans noted that Claudio Castagnoli's initials are the same as Colt Cabana's, who has a well-documented history with CM Punk. On the other hand, Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona's first names are Nic and Matt, which sound similar to Matthew and Nicholas of the Young Bucks.

As a result, Cena might have intended to reference the stars who had a controversial history with the Second City Saint.

#2. Indirect mention of Vince McMahon

When Cena was leaving the venue, the Undisputed WWE Champion blew a kiss to the Second City Saint. This gesture from the Cenation Leader seemed to be an indirect reference to Vince McMahon.

When CM Punk defeated John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011, he blew a kiss to the former Chairman of WWE before jumping over the barricade and leaving through the crowd. The Undisputed WWE Champion did the same when he was just about to head backstage, calling back to their intense matchup in Chicago 14 years ago, and seemingly referencing Vince McMahon.

#1. Cena seemingly targeted CM Punk's controversial remarks

The match between Cena & Punk is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When the showdown was announced, the Best in the World was trapped in controversy as fans hit back at him due to Punk's past comments.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been vocal about his criticism of WWE's Saudi Arabia events in the past. Punk now competing at Night of Champions makes this move controversial.

In his pipebomb, Cena seemingly mocked Punk for changing his stance on competing in Saudi Arabia. The Last Real Champion claimed that CM Punk changes his values as frequently as he changes his T-shirts.

Although he did not mention Saudi Arabia specifically, it was evident that Cena was taking a jab at Punk's previous comments about the country.

