WWE responds after John Cena references iconic Vince McMahon moment on SmackDown

WWE has shared its reaction to John Cena referencing an iconic CM Punk/Vince McMahon moment from 2011. Cena blew a kiss to Punk after cutting a scathing promo in the ring, much like how Punk did at Money in the Bank 2011 after defeating him.

At MITB 2011, Punk defeated Cena to become the new WWE Champion. Mere seconds later, he left through the crowd, but not before blowing a kiss to Mr. McMahon.

Tonight, John Cena blew a kiss to Punk in a recreation of that iconic moment from 2011. WWE put up the video on its official X handle and wrote the following:

"Where have we seen that before? 🤔"

Punk fled WWE with the top title after Money in the Bank 2011. However, he came back pretty quickly, though, and interrupted John Cena on the road to SummerSlam 2011. The duo battled it out in a Champion vs. Champion match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, where Cena lost to Punk once again when all was said and done.

Unfortunately for Punk, Kevin Nash came out and attacked him during the final moments of the show. This led to Alberto Del Rio coming out and cashing in his MITB briefcase on Punk to win the top title.

