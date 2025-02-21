3 Elimination Chamber match winners 99% of WWE fans forgot about

WWE's next big Premium Live Event takes place in a little over a week. Elimination Chamber Toronto will take place live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1st, and there is a lot of intrigue for the show.

In general, the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event always has a lot of hype thanks to holding Elimination Chamber Matches. The match type actually predates the Premium Live Event, however, as it first debuted all the way back in 2002.

The first-ever Elimination Chamber Match, Shawn Michaels managed to defeat Triple H, Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and Chris Jericho. There have been numerous exciting and memorable variations since then.

Unfortunately, not every Elimination Chamber Match has been memorable. Some bouts have been forgotten, as have some big victories inside the dangerous structure. This article will take a look at a handful of past Elimination Chamber Match winners who most fans have forgotten about.

Below are three Elimination Chamber Match winners 99% of WWE fans forgot about.

#3. Bobby Lashley won the bizarre Extreme Elimination Chamber Match

WWE has three brands right now, with a fourth on the way with EVOLVE Wrestling. With that being said, the company has had other brands in the past that it eventually discontinued. One brand was the revived ECW.

WWE's version of Extreme Championship Wrestling held its one and only pay-per-view after its weekly television started on December 3rd, 2006. The show took place live from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia.

An Elimination Match took place on this card. More specifically, the brand held the bizarre Extreme Elimination Chamber Match. The Big Show, CM Punk, Test, Rob Van Dam, Hardcore Holly, and Bobby Lashley battled it out to determine the ECW Champion.

In the end, Bobby Lashley won the match, but almost nobody remembers this. While Lashley later became a bigger star, this pay-per-view was barely seen and is considered to be one of the worst ever. Many fans just block this match out entirely, and thus, most fans don't remember Lashley even won the match to begin with.

#2. Jack Swagger won the WWE bout in 2013

The next entry on this list was an Elimination Chamber Match held seven years later. This time, the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view had been established and this event was held on February 17th, 2013.

The New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana, was home to an Elimination Chamber Match with the purpose of crowning the new number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The winner would challenge for the belt at WWE WrestleMania that year.

Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Kane, Daniel Bryan, and Jack Swagger were in the bout. Given that lineup, one would expect the winner to be anybody but Swagger. As one can likely figure out based on the nature of this article, however, it was Swagger who won.

While Jack Swagger was certainly a talented performer, he didn't have the connection with the audience that the other men involved in the bout had then or later on. As a result, his win is one that most fans tend to forget ever happened. In fact, Jack Swagger might be one of the more forgotten stars of his era in general.

#1. Ryback won the Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber

The final entry on this list is from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 Premium Live Event. This was the first Elimination Chamber show to air live on the WWE Network, and it was a rare example of the show being held in May instead of February or March.

In what was typical of the Vince McMahon regime, especially in this era, World Wrestling Entertainment was overdoing it on the gimmicks at this point. As a result, there were two Elimination Chamber Matches for male stars on this one show.

The forgotten one, however, featured Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, King Barrett, Mark Henry, and R-Truth. While several of those names are former world champions, they weren't really top guys in this era.

In fact, the match wasn't even for a world title or a world title opportunity. Instead, the Intercontinental Title was on the line. Ryback ultimately won and became champion after 25 minutes. It was a fine match, but with low stakes and a lack of big stars, fans forget it ever happened, and they certainly forget Ryback won.

