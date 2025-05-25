3 Explanations for Cody Rhodes coming back at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes is back on WWE television. The American Nightmare made his comeback at Saturday Night's Main Event when he rescued Jey Uso during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Logan Paul. This transpired after John Cena interrupted the main-event match and attacked the YEET Master.
The former Undisputed Champion returned soon after Cena's sudden appearance and took him out. Further, Rhodes announced a massive tag team match for Money in the Bank 2025 where Cody and Jey will team up against Cena and The Maverick.
In this article, we will discuss three explanations for Cody Rhodes coming back at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event.
#3. To initiate his road to redemption
At WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2, John Cena didn't cleanly dethrone Cody Rhodes. Instead, he got a major assist from Travis Scott. Cody's return at Saturday Night's Main Event could have been to get revenge on Cena.
Taking the mic, he immediately voiced his frustration with Cena trying to ruin wrestling. As a result, this will likely start a long storyline over the summer where Rhodes tries to make Cena pay for the defeat at WrestleMania.
#2. To announce a major tag team match for WWE Money in the Bank 2025
We are just a few weeks away from Money in the Bank 2025. This year, the PLE is set to broadcast live from June 7, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
So, with only a few weeks left to build up to the event, the company might have preferred to announce the tag team match at WWE SNME to generate more buzz, especially considering the way the final match played out.
#1. To get back into the title picture
Cody Rhodes will surely want to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship, having lost it to Cena in April. Upon his comeback, he immediately attacked the Cenation Leader and took him out with a Cross Rhodes. Attacking the current World Champion will indeed set the plot for a rematch between them soon.
Should Rhodes pin Cena in the tag team match at Money in the Bank, he will have a legitimate claim to a rematch. The mandatory rematch clause has long been discarded, and it is all but certain that The American Nightmare will return to the title picture eventually. This brief storyline sets up the potential match at SummerSlam perfectly.