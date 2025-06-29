3 Explanations for Jimmy Uso not saving Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions 2025

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu lost the United States Championship at Night of Champions. A return by Tonga Loa and the debut of Hikuleo put the brakes on The Samoan Werewolf’s title run, as Solo Sikoa exited Riyadh with the championship belt.

Interestingly, while Fatu got ganged up on, Jimmy Uso didn’t come to his rescue. This was odd since the 33-year-old had helped The Uce against The New Bloodline just a day before on SmackDown. Here are three reasons why Big Jim didn’t aid Jacob Fatu.

#3. Jacob Fatu wanted to work alone

Expand Tweet

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Tensions grew between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa when the latter refused to let his teammate work alone and on his own terms. The New Bloodline leader always wanted to play with big numbers, while The Samoan Werewolf wanted to win using his own strength.

Before Fatu helped Jimmy Uso on the go-home episode of SmackDown, the latter had also helped the ex-US Champ when he offered a title shot to Solo Sikoa.

Sticking to his determination to do things alone, Fatu may have asked Big Jim not to interfere in the title match at Night of Champions. Thus, Uso may have stayed put because of the 33-year-old’s request.

#2. Jimmy Uso doesn’t wish to get back into The Bloodline's drama

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso escaped the clutches of The Bloodline by moving to WWE RAW from SmackDown two years ago. This helped him forge a good singles run that saw him create The Yeet Nation and win the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships. Just like his twin brother, Jimmy Uso also wants to have a good singles run now.

This means that he will need to steer clear of everything involving The Bloodline, just like The Yeet Master, especially when Solo Sikoa wants him to join his branch of the faction. As a result, Big Jim may not have aided Jacob Fatu to avoid getting back into the crosshairs of the heel faction once again. Thus, despite being in Riyadh during Night of Champions, Uso chose to look the other way.

#1. Jimmy Uso could be in cahoots with Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso faced JC Mateo in a singles match on the go-home episode of SmackDown. The final moments of the match saw Solo Sikoa interfering to give an advantage to his teammate. JC finished the fight with a Tour of the Islands and pinned Big Jim. However, this wasn’t the end of his punishment as the New Bloodline members began thrashing him, with Sikoa asking Uso if he was ready to come back to the family.

Solo Sikoa is a master strategist who specializes in bringing people onto his side. He had even gotten Bronson Reed to help him during the Bloodline Civil War at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames, despite Auszilla being on a different brand.

This time, he could have gotten Jimmy Uso to join his side and simply asked him to stay put and not expose his cover in front of Jacob Fatu. After all, Hikuleo and Tonga Loa were already in position to take care of The Samoan Werewolf. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jacob Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!