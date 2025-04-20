3 Explanations for Roman Reigns taking pinfall loss at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41 ended up with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shaking the entire world by joining forces to defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. The action unfolded when The Wiseman low-blowed both the OTC and The Voice of the Voiceless.

This leads to The Visionary connecting with a curb stomp and pinning Roman to emerge victorious. Since turning into the Tribal Chief character, it is rare for Reigns to take a pinfall loss.

In this article, we will be looking at three explanations for Roman Reigns' pinfall loss at WrestleMania 41.

#3. To set up a plot for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins post WrestleMania 41

One of the explanations behind Roman Reigns taking a pinfall loss at The Show of Shows could be to set up a plot for a showdown between the former Shield members after WrestleMania 41. Even during the Triple Threat match, Rollins offered Reigns a Shield reunion, which was turned down by the Head of the Table.

With this, Roman being pinned by Seth Rollins seems to have planted seeds for a post-WrestleMania feud between these two stars.

#2. To put Roman Reigns on hiatus post WrestleMania

Currently, Reigns is not advertised to make his appearance either on RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. This indicates that WWE may intend to put the former Undisputed WWE Champion on hiatus following 'Mania.

This could explain why Triple H may have preferred to have Reigns take the pinfall loss at The Showcase of the Immortals instead of CM Punk. As Roman took the loss, his next appearance will be even more interesting.

#1. This was CM Punk's first WrestleMania main event

CM Punk headlined WrestleMania for the first time in his career this year. Taking a pinfall loss in his first 'Mania main event doesn't seem like a good direction for Punk, which could explain why Roman Reigns suffered the pinfall loss.

Even fans on the internet believe that the OTC may have agreed to take the loss, considering it was the first main event match for The Best in the World.

Additionally, since Reigns is already a megastar, a pinfall loss won't affect his momentum. This might also explain why the former Undisputed WWE Champion suffered a pin loss at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday.

