Reunites with former mentor, Attacks top star- 3 Fan Theories for Braun Strowman's WWE return

Braun Strowman is rumored to return to WWE, possibly on the upcoming edition of RAW. Triple H and his team were interested in bringing back the former Universal Champion. Hence, there is considerable credibility to these reports.

The Monster Among Men was shockingly released in June 2021 in the pandemic era owing to budget cuts. Strowman has not signed with any company yet and is a free agent.

WWE fans, as passionate as always, have their wild, unusual theories for Strowman's return. In this list, we will have a look at 3 of them.

#3 Braun Strowman could reunite with Bray Wyatt

You all must remember The Wyatt Family, an eerie faction headed by The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt. Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman were Wyatt's disciples, and the team cast an ominous shadow over the entire WWE Universe.

However, Harper passed away in December 2020, and the other three members were released. With Hunter in creative control, a mini-reunion is possible if Strowman and Wyatt can return to WWE. Erick Rowan could also show up, but there hasn't been enough speculation about his return.

Bray Wyatt was rumored to return at Clash at the Castle, but that did not happen. However, it is expected that he might eventually sign with the promotion. Given that both men are not in WWE right now, a Wyatt Family reunion is unlikely but far from impossible.

#2 Braun Strowman collides in a titanic clash with Omos

When Braun Strowman was around, he had the largest physical presence on the main roster. After toppling Big Show several times, Strowman established himself as the top giant in professional wrestling.

However, following Strowman's departure, another Superstar filled the goliath-sized void that The Monster Among Men left. The Nigerian Giant Omos has become the most feared big guy. He has defeated Bobby Lashley and Commander Azeez.

One WWE fan suggested that the former Universal Champion could return to collide with Omos and reclaim his position as the top giant. Although this isn't a dream match, Strowman vs. Omos would be interesting.

#1 The Monster Among Men comes calling for The Tribal Chief.

Roman comes out to brag about beating Drew. Then Strowman's music hits. Roman looks like he's seen a ghost. USO's run down to take out Strowman but he destroys them. Strowman gets in the ring looks Roman in the face. "I'm back, to finish you off". @WrestleOps Should of been a surprise.Roman comes out to brag about beating Drew. Then Strowman's music hits. Roman looks like he's seen a ghost. USO's run down to take out Strowman but he destroys them. Strowman gets in the ring looks Roman in the face. "I'm back, to finish you off". @WrestleOps Should of been a surprise.Roman comes out to brag about beating Drew. Then Strowman's music hits. Roman looks like he's seen a ghost. USO's run down to take out Strowman but he destroys them. Strowman gets in the ring looks Roman in the face. "I'm back, to finish you off".

If you recall, Roman Reigns pinned Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at Payback 2020 to kick-start his historic reign of dominance. Since then, The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable, but his days might be numbered.

The Monster Among Men could come calling for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Strowman never took losses too kindly, and he didn't forget his loss against Reigns on SmackDown in 2020.

The former Universal Champion is a plausible challenger for The Head of The Table. Strowman defeated and obliterated Reigns multiple times in 2017. With higher stakes, history could repeat itself, and the monster could reach the top again.

Who should Braun Strowman target if he returns to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

