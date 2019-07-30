3 Fantastic botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night Raw (July 29th, 2019)

There were a number of interesting botches this week on Raw

SummerSlam is now in full focus for every member of the WWE locker room as the match announcements continue to come in thick and fast. This week on Raw it was made official that Ricochet would be looking to reclaim his United States Championship in Toronto when he takes on AJ Styles.

Maria Kanellis became the first-ever pregnant Champion in WWE when she pinned her husband Mike after he was able to dethrone R-Truth at the top of the show following his mixed tag team match against Drake Maverick and Carmella.

The pressure is on in WWE right now as The Biggest Party of the Summer approaches and as ever there were a number of mistakes on this week's show that proved that some stars had failed to step up their game.

#3. I don't think he's Universal Champion anymore

Seth Rollins is no longer the Universal Champion, despite Corey Graves thinking he is

Seth Rollins stepped up to Dolph Ziggler this week on Raw after The Showoff disrespected Shawn Michaels last week on SmackDown Live when he superkicked him as part of the Miz TV segment. Rollins became an honorary member of D-Generation X last week as part of The Raw Reunion, so it made sense that he could come to the aid of HBK this week on Raw.

Interestingly, ahead of the match, Corey Graves was given the task of announcing that Rollins would face Ziggler later in the night, but as part of the announcement, Graves stated that The Architect was still the Universal Champion.

Of course, Rollins will challenge for the title he lost at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks at SummerSlam when he steps back in the ring with Brock Lesnar, but for right now he isn't the Champion, Corey.

He isn't the Universal Champion anymore Corey.... pic.twitter.com/RgBMXtI3wK — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 30, 2019

