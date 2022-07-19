Iconic faction reforming, two world champions returning - 4 fascinating theories about the latest mystery vignettes on WWE RAW

WWE continued to tease the arrival of a new character on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The latest cryptic vignettes on the July 18, 2022 episode provided a new set of clues regarding the mystery superstar's identity. The new hints included John Cena's cap, Mick Foley's flannel shirt and an "RKO" branded t-shirt.

Naturally, this sparked a raging storm of speculation throughout many sections of the WWE Universe. With more iconic rivals from Edge's past being teased in the new clips, The Rated-R Superstar seems most likely to be their author. Even with the mystery star's identity becoming less mysterious week by week, new fan theories still abound.

Here are four fascinating theories about the latest vignettes on RAW.

#4: And the biggest troll in the internet wrestling community goes to...

We'll be brief with this one. We cannot imagine a reveal that would invoke as much anger among the WWE universe as Eva Marie being behind the vignettes. With that being said, it would instantly make her one of the biggest heels in the business.

A part of each of us would like to see this. Just imagine the scenes!

#3: Gangrel and Edge reforming The Brood?

The Brood is one of the coolest factions in WWE history

The prevailing consensus among the internet wrestling community is that the videos signify Edge returning with a darker version of his character. The Ultimate Opportunist has portrayed dark personas in the past, including his most recent role as leader of The Judgment Day. However, his gimmick as a member of The Brood might be the most iconic.

The eleven-time champion revisited the character during his feud with Seth "Freaking" Rollins, even subjecting the Visionary to a brood bath. Should the Ultimate Opportunist choose to bring back his old persona, he would need to go the extra mile to pay off weeks of buildup. This could mean returning with Brood leader Gangrel to reform the faction and recruiting a current superstar to replace AEW's Christian Cage.

#2: Edge and Alexa Bliss to form new Judgment Day?

Edge's rumored return with a spooky character has the WWE Universe intrigued. Speculation is rife about the eleven-time world champion's character changes and creative direction upon returning. Additionally, many superstars have been discussed as potential partners for the Rated-R Superstar.

Among them is Alexa Bliss, who previously aligned herself with The Fiend. Could we get a modified version of Bliss and Lily, this time with the influence of a Hall Of Famer? Only time will tell.

#1: 3-time WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt to return with Edge?

#WWERaw Edge may come back with someone else by his side, there’s only one man who I wanna see along with him next week Edge may come back with someone else by his side, there’s only one man who I wanna see along with him next week 👀#WWERaw https://t.co/qqNIhQrx41

Edge and Bray Wyatt were the two superstars most widely speculated to be behind the cryptic vignettes. Since WWE first aired the clips at Money In The Bank 2022, the duo have been the favorites for the role. So it should come as no surprise that they are now speculated to be returning together.

A partnership between the two would instantly become one of the best stories in the company. With both superstars having a history of awe-inspiring mystical characters, they can shake up the entire landscape of the promotion. It's safe to say that this is the scenario that fans are most hoping for to be true.

