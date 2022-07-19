"U can’t tell me otherwise" - Wrestling World speculates the return of former stable featuring Edge 

Speculation online was rife about the potential return of The Brood stable, first introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Gangrel.

In the late 90s, The Rated R Superstar was closely associated with Christian and Gangrel. The three men then allied and called themselves The Brood. They entered via an elevated stage surrounded by fire, and their leader would hold a chalice of 'blood' in his hands while donning fangs.

The Hall of Famer was recently associated with another gothic stable called The Judgment Day, which included Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, the group turned on Edge after adding Finn Balor to the mix.

A few days after the betrayal, at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, an eerily cryptic vignette was shown, which led to speculation on which superstar was making a return.

On the latest edition of RAW, the video was shared with additional details and clips that caught the attention of the wrestling world. It featured Rey Mysterio's mask, a chalice, Mick Foley's classic flannel shirt, a reference to The Hardy Boyz, and other hidden messages.

Fans were quick to point out a potential return by Gangrel and Edge, reuniting their former stable. One fan stated that there was no denying that Gangrel's cup was visible in the WWE vignette.

yung_Tr0n @yungSleaze1 100% Edge u can’t tell me otherwise u saw Gangrel’s cup #WWERaw 100% Edge u can’t tell me otherwise u saw Gangrel’s cup #WWERaw https://t.co/2WGeXJgCZE

Another fan highlighted that the video encompassed props about the former WWE Champion's previous opponents:

Christen Lynn @xLynnBbyx @WWE Rey’s mask, Undertaker’s urn and I think I saw something of Jeff Hardy’s plus Gangrel’s cup. It’s definitely Edge as they are all people Edge has faced. But somehow I don’t think he is alone at least I am hoping he is not alone. But it’s definitely Edge. @WWE Rey’s mask, Undertaker’s urn and I think I saw something of Jeff Hardy’s plus Gangrel’s cup. It’s definitely Edge as they are all people Edge has faced. But somehow I don’t think he is alone at least I am hoping he is not alone. But it’s definitely Edge.

One Twitter user highlighted that they were looking forward to the Rated R Superstar going back to his 'dark days':

One fan shared a GIF of Gangrel making his entrance through the fire:

Another fan shared their theory that The Fiend might return as the third member since Christian is currently associated with AEW:

✊🏾🏳️‍🌈T-Tyme #BLM #TransLivesMatters ✊🏾🏳️‍⚧️ @brokenttyme87 WWE @WWE



#WWERaw 🤔🤔🤔 🤔🤔🤔#WWERaw https://t.co/6PVerX676V Why do I have a feeling that Gangrel is going to come back but that's not all is Christian still on AEW lol and of course we know Edge is coming back but is The Fiend the new member of The Brood yes I'm calling it #TheBrood is returning to WWE twitter.com/WWE/status/154… Why do I have a feeling that Gangrel is going to come back but that's not all is Christian still on AEW lol and of course we know Edge is coming back but is The Fiend the new member of The Brood yes I'm calling it #TheBrood is returning to WWE twitter.com/WWE/status/154…

Reported return date for Edge's return to RAW

On the June 6 edition of RAW, the WWE Universe was stunned by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor's betrayal of their former leader. Edge has been out of action since the attack.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that the Hall of Famer is expected to return to next week's edition of RAW at the Madison Square Garden.

It remains to be seen whether The Ultimate Opportunist will debut a new character and stable upon his impending return and whether fan speculation will prove to be right.

Do you think The Brood should make a return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

