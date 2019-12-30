3 Favorites for the Men's Royal Rumble match

Royal Rumble 2020!

The first WWE PPV of the next decade -- Royal Rumble -- is just a few weeks away. The event will take place on 26 January 2020 at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The Men's Royal Rumble match will be more interesting this time around than its previous editions as both the world champions are being extremely protected by the company and have both been booked as unstoppable forces. Hence, it is highly improbable that any of the world champions will lose the title before WrestleMania.

Very few Superstars have the caliber of standing up to The Beast or The Fiend. Hence, it will be intriguing to see who WWE thinks is the right contender to win this year's Rumble and challenge one of the world champions at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Royal Rumble is one of the four big WWE PPVs and the company has always ensured that the event has a few shock factors in it.

So, it is possible that WWE may shock us by making an unexpected Superstar the Royal Rumble winner or they could play it safe by making a fan favorite win the Battle Royal.

Here are our picks for the three Superstars that may win Royal Rumble 2020:

#3 Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez with Rey Mysterio

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a favorite for this year's Rumble. Velasquez and Lesnar have already fought once in a WWE ring at Crown Jewel wherein the latter won the fight by submission.

Most of us thought that it was the end of the rivalry but it looks like WWE wants to stretch this feud further. According to recent rumors, Velasquez is set to return as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. His entry in the match (if it does happen) makes it highly likely that he will be winning the Rumble and challenging The Beast for the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows.

This decision will definitely be criticized by the wrestling fans as they don't want to see two part-timers fighting for the most prestigious title at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Even though the fans may not like the decision, they can't rule out the fact that Velasquez is a favorite for the match.

