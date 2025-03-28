3 Favors CM Punk could ask from Paul Heyman after WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown ended up with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins engaged in a contract signing segment. One of the biggest takeaways from the segment was that the Best in the World's favor has yet to be redeemed.

This was confirmed by the Second City Saint after it was disclosed that the triple threat match will main-event of WrestleMania 41, making Punk a Mania main eventer too. After this, CM Punk thanked Roman Reigns for making the match the main event but assured him that the favor had still not been used.

In this article, we will discuss three favors that the Best in the World could have following this declaration on the most recent SmackDown.

#3. CM Punk might want Paul Heyman to be on his side permanently

One of the favors CM Punk might ask following SmackDown could be to have the Wiseman on his side permanently. Both Punk and Heyman had a previous association in the Stamford-based promotion. So, the Voice of the Voiceless might want to have Heyman back on his side, and he can compel Heyman to do the same by redeeming the favor.

Having the Special Counsel on his side could allow Punk to get big opportunities in the near future, similar to what the OTC gets by having Heyman on his side.

#2. Punk might demand an Undisputed WWE title shot

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to clash in an Undisputed WWE title match at WrestleMania 41. So, whoever wins the match, CM Punk might demand an Undisputed WWE title shot following the Showcase of the Immortals. This could happen when Punk forces Heyman to arrange a World title shot as part of the favor.

After having a conversation with authority figures and Nick Aldis, the Wiseman will eventually grant him a World title shot if he redeems the favor in this manner. However, this move surely is not well-liked by the OTC as he indeed wants the Undisputed title back on his shoulders, not on CM Punk.

#1. Might ask Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

When CM Punk disclosed that his favor had not been used, Paul Heyman's reaction told many stories. It may indicate that the Wiseman doesn't want Roman to get reminded about the favor, especially with Punk clarifying to him that the favor is still pending.

So with the growing hints of Paul Heyman betraying Roman Reigns, Punk might compel him to do the same at WWE WrestleMania 41. This move from the Second City Saint will give him a big advantage at the Showcase of the Immortals. Additionally, it will eventually ruin the relationship between Heyman and Reigns.

This would leave the Hall of Famer with one final chance to join sides with CM Punk post-WrestleMania 41.

