3 Superstars From Monday Night RAW Who Could Win Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 429 // 18 Dec 2018, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre

Perhaps one of the most anticipated pay-per-views in WWE where the heart pounds on a rapid level and wrestling fans go berserk with the entry of every superstar after every 90 seconds, is Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble 2019 will take place in Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona on 28th January 2019.

The PPV that kicks off the 'Road To WrestleMania' provides an opportunity for a superstar to gain his limelight heading into the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' and solidifies his career by challenging for the top championship in WWE.

In 2018, SmackDown LIVE's Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated Roman Reigns and became the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match. In 2019, it is much more likely that a superstar from RAW will win the Royal Rumble match.

Nakamura went on to feud with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship as the re-match of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10 was a high demand from the fans of the wrestling community and got their wish on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The excitement of this match grows with the return of former superstars, Hall of Famers or perhaps a new debutant from NXT or a different wrestling company.

As the excitement blooms many hearts of ardent wrestling lovers, let's take a look at 3 Favourites who could win the Royal Rumble Match in 2019.

#3 - Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens could get his Universal Championship match which he never got.

On 17th December 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE announced the return of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the days to come. Even though there aren't any rumors surrounding who Kevin Owens will face at WrestleMania, WWE could pull off a surprise move to make 'The Prizefighter' as the winner of the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

Kevin Owens lost his Universal Championship to Goldberg back in Fastlane 2017 and is yet to invoke his rematch clause for the championship. Considering the return of Sami Zayn too, WWE might put him in the Intercontinental Title picture as his 'heel' run couldn't work pretty well.

Advertisement

If Brawn Strowman beats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, it would be amazing to witness the rivalry of Brawn Strowman and Kevin Owens with both superstars reigniting their rivalry.

Kevin Owens is out of action since October 2018 as he had surgery on both knees after an assault by Bobby Lashley and was set to be out for months till WrestleMania 35.

Since Royal Rumble match is known for giving surprises as a package, WWE can pull a shocker to its fans by having Owens winning the Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement