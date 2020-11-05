3 female wrestlers who want to return to WWE and 2 who don't 

The Women's Revolution over the past few years has changed the landscape of WWE and seen a number of female wrestlers come out of retirement to be part of the show. The rise of NXT's Four Horsewomen has tempted the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Michelle McCool, and even Molly Holly to dust off their wrestling boots and return to the ring one more time.

Whilst the current roster of women is easily the best that WWE has ever had, there is always room for the company to bring back some former stars and it appears that there are many who are eager to oblige.

There are several former Women's Champions who have made it clear that they will await WWE's call, there are others who are not as open to returning to their old stomping ground.

#5 Wants WWE return: Eva Marie

.@itsBayleyWWE taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her! @wwe #AllRedEverything 😈 https://t.co/thQCxXp0of — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 13, 2019

Eva Marie was last seen in a WWE ring back in 2016 before she was suspended for violating WWE's Wellness Policy and never made her return. Marie was later released from the company and has since gone on to become successful in other fields, including acting and nutrition.

Marie was only part of the WWE's roster for around three years, and the former star has made it clear that she wants to return and has seemingly left the option open to the company.

Marie teased the return back in September whilst speaking to Jim Alexander on Reel Talker.

"WWE is always my number one. My family. They are everything. Vince, Hunter, Stephanie, they took a chance on me, as a nobody at all. They gave me opportunities to possibly become a superstar. I am just so thankful to that company and feel I have some unfinished business (if you know what I'm saying). I have no problem and see myself coming back to WWE. Stirring it up a little bit."

There were also rumors that Marie could appear as part of the WWE Draft last month, but this did not happen. It is believed that the former Diva Search contestant will make her return to the company in the near future.