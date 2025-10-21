  • home icon
  3 female WWE stars Paul Heyman wants to bring into The Vision after Becky Lynch's threat

3 female WWE stars Paul Heyman wants to bring into The Vision after Becky Lynch's threat

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:42 GMT
Paul Heyman (L) and Becky Lynch (R). [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Paul Heyman (L) and Becky Lynch (R). [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch had a face-off at WWE backstage during Monday Night RAW tonight. The Man accosted Heyman outside Adam Pearce's office and confronted him over The Vision's betrayal against her husband, Seth Rollins, last week on RAW.

Heyman tried to reason with Becky over The Vision's move on Seth Rollins, but Becky didn't waste time snubbing him outright. She told Heyman that his 'snake oil salesman tactics' won't work on her. Becky further said that her husband knew that The Vision would eventually betray him someday, and was rather surprised that it took them so long to do it.

Heyman had told Becky that there was indeed a place for her in The Vision, but The Man's snub clearly meant that she was no longer interested in being in the group. That also opens the door for some other woman superstar to replace Becky in The Vision.

There are a few names Heyman can consider as The Man's replacement in The Vision. In this listicle, we shall discuss the woman superstars who can step into the heel group.

#3 Former WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is the perfect choice as Becky's replacement in The Vision because she has prior experience operating in a heel faction. She has the charisma to carry the weight of a top heel faction like The Vision and take it to a new level. Moreover, a heel Rhea Ripley was always a big attraction. She generated more heat with her heel antics rather than in a babyface character.

In fact, it won't even be an overstatement to say that Rhea might even end up doing a better job than Becky Lynch. Becky hardly had a presence with The Vision, and it was never in an individual capacity. It was always under the shadow of Seth Rollins.

#2 Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is probably the second-best choice as a female member of The Vision. Although she is out of action these days, due to an injury which she sustained during a match on RAW, The Miracle Kid can make a return any day.

The former WWE Women's World Champion has already shown her heel traits by working in the Judgment Day for the past year. Since the group already has Roxanne and Raquel as female stars, WWE can move Liv Morgan into The Vision.

Moreover, Becky Lynch also has unfinished business with Morgan. Last year, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and snatched the WWE Women's World Championship from her. Becky later walked away from the company after her contract expired. Although she returned this year at WrestleMania 41, she still hasn't exacted revenge on Morgan.

Therefore, getting Liv Morgan into The Vision would be hitting the bull's eye for Heyman. It would certainly rattle Becky, and the two women can then go on to once again settle their scores inside the squared circle.

#1 Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri facing Becky Lynch in two back-to-back matches does indicate that WWE has big plans for her. Although she hasn't been able to dethrone Becky as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, she might do so once she is part of The Vision.

Heyman can recruit Maxxine into the group and then help her beat Becky for the title. This would also be another big achievement for the Alpha Academy member. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old superstar will once again challenge Becky for the title.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

