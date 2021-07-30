3 feuds Chris Jericho should have if he ever returns to WWE

Chris Jericho is currently going through the Labours of Jericho in AEW. Jericho is hoping to run the gauntlet in order to get his hands on MJF.

With a Fozzy tour coming up, fans are expecting to see Jericho make it through the challenges only to fall to MJF. There are some that even assume he's on one of the final runs of his career. If that's the case, could we see Chris Jericho return to WWE in the near future?

Probably not. Jericho seems to be all in with All Elite Wrestling, no pun intended. Still, it's a fun thing to think about right? What if he returned to WWE? Who would be his final feud in the company?

Today we'll take a look at some of the rivalries Chris Jericho should have if he were to get back to WWE for one last run. We'll kick things off with his former best friend.

#3 Chris Jericho should wrap up his feud with Kevin Owens

It's hard to think about the best feuds in WWE in recent years without bringing up Kevin Owens. Seriously, the Prize Fighter consistently puts on some of the most entertaining stories the company can produce. His recurring feud with Sami Zayn alone has been must-see TV for years now.

However, one of his best rivalries came about after the heartbreaking Festival of Friendship where he attacked his former best buddy, Chris Jericho. According to Jericho, it was supposed to culminate in a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 33. However, when Goldberg came back, plans changed.

Instead, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho fought over the latter's United States Championship. They traded the title back and forth until the SmackDown after Payback when Owens demolished him, writing him off for several months. Chris Jericho would eventually come back for a short final stint, going after Owens and the title one last time.

Considering the heat that the feud produced, the ending left a little something to be desired. If Jericho were to return to WWE for a final run, he should come back as a heel against KO. We're seeing the coin flipped with Owens and Sami now, so doing it with Le Champion would definitely be worth the ride.

#2 Adam Cole could have a dream match with Chris Jericho

So we may have to accept that we will never get Adam Cole vs Shawn Michaels in a ring. The Heartbreak Kid is retired, and has said on many occasions that after the D-Generation X and Brothers of Destruction match, he's hung his boots up for good.

That being said, there are some dream matches we can get out of the Panama City Playboy. If we were to pick a living legend who was still regularly performing to feud with the former NXT Champion, Chris Jericho would have to be at the top of the list.

Both of these wrestlers are rockstars, though Jericho is in more ways than one. Whenever a raucous crowd is in attendance, they go nuts for Adam Cole (Bay-Bay) and The Demo God.

Chris Jericho is one of the last true stars of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. Very few WWE Superstars have ever gotten the kind of reaction Jericho can draw. But someone like Adam Cole can rival it. Add all their pagentry and charisma to their incredible in-ring work, and you've got a wild first-ever match on your hands.

#1 The Fiend Bray Wyatt

You were expecting Roman Reigns to be here weren't you? Honestly, it was hard not to have him on this list, but he seemed like too much of an obvious choice. Now Bray Wyatt? That's a unique match-up.

The main reason for this is another Firefly Funhouse Match. Look, WWE knocked it out of the park when they presented that match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36. So much so that fans were looking forward to seeing the same with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Bray Wyatt, The Fiend especially, is able to draw out the negatives of one's self. And with legends like Orton and Cena, that included going through their storied careers and bringing up buried moments that they didn't want fans to remember.

With someone like Chris Jericho, who's had wild amounts of success in every promotion he's been in, the possibilities are limitless. Imagine the Firefly Funhouse segments. Imagine the kind of puppets Wyatt would create. Throwing jabs at Chris Jericho, all the while hinting at his recent success in NJPW and AEW, would make for worthwhile TV.

Plus, Jericho may be one of the few people that can get the better of Wyatt when it comes to mind games. This is certain to be one of the most intriguing matches that we could potentially get, indeed.

