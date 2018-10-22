3 Feuds Drew McIntyre Must Have Before Becoming the Universal Champion

The Scottish Psychopath is here to rule!

Drew McIntyre announced his return to the WWE after injury in grand fashion and hasn’t looked back since. His alliance with one of WWE’s most established heels Dolph Ziggler has helped him become the biggest villains in the WWE.

His return, however, has seen him only take on Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in singles competition on repeat, and the B-Team and The Revival in tag team competition, along with The Shield.

This has kept us from seeing him face other major superstars in the WWE, which has been a shame till now. He has been built as such a character, that he has even attacked other heels in the company, such as Braun Strowman, without question and ended up looking convincing.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the superstar is on his way to becoming the face of the brand in the months to come, and will get in contention for the top prize which is the Universal Championship.

Even though that will happen sooner or later, there are three feuds he must have before he becomes a contender for the top prize on the red brand. Let’s take a look at these three feuds, and how they can roll out for him.

#3 Braun Strowman

They are an equal match for each other

Braun Strowman is currently on a path of demolition path with his eyes set firmly on the biggest prize on the red brand.

He is ready to tear Roman Reigns apart to get to the title, but it seems like the WWE is not ready to let him win the biggest title as of yet. There are rumours that Roman Reigns will be holding the title for some time, and it seems like Strowman is ready for some other feuds after the Crown Jewel event.

We saw Drew McIntyre finally get fed up with his alliance with Braun Strowman, and attack the Monster in the middle of the ring to end an episode of Raw. With that said, it seems inevitable that the two monsters will collide with each other sooner rather than later.

This will be Drew McIntyre’s biggest test since his return to the WWE, as a feud with The Monster Among Men will either take him to the top or bury him for good.

Since Braun Strowman is still heavily protected by the WWE and hasn’t given away many pinfall victories to his competitors other than Roman Reigns, it is likely that the WWE will use a rivalry between the two men to build both men more.

However, since McIntyre is turning out to be another favourite of the WWE universe, the WWE could also build him parallel to Strowman and have Strowman lose, for now, to give McIntyre a push to win the Universal Championship.

