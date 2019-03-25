3 feuds for Batista if he stays in WWE after WrestleMania 35

The Animal

Batista made a shocking comeback last month when he spoiled Ric Flair's 70th birthday party. The former WWE Champion assaulted Ric Flair backstage, and he called out Triple H. With an intense build-up of the rivalry, Batista is set to face Triple H at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Batista made his return after five years, but his last run was not memorable. The Animal won the Royal Rumble match in 2014, and he headlined WrestleMania 30, but the WWE Universe turned on him. He came back as a face, which was not a great decision.

The six-time WWE Champion arrived as a heel in February. There is no denying that Batista is more entertaining as a heel, as he was also an effective heel in his prime. The rivalry between Triple H and Batista is shaping up well for the Showcase of Immortals. The two men provided one of the best feuds of the last decade when they main-evented WrestleMania 21, and we are set to see another astounding bout between the two former WWE Champions.

Though Batista has a successful movie career, he might decide to stay in WWE following the Show of Shows in New Jersey. Considering the stature of the Animal, it could be a massive boost for Vince McMahon's billion dollar company. He could produce some top-notch feuds with several elite superstars of the company.

Here we discuss three opponents for Batista if he stays after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men

Braun Strowman does not have a credible opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All. As a matter of fact, the Monster Among Men has been overlooked for three years in a row at the biggest wrestling event of the year. Strowman took part in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal match at WrestleMania 33 while he won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34.

Despite being a top-tier superstar of the red brand, Strowman gets neglected in WrestleMania season. He chased the Universal Title last year and he headlined several PPVs, but the scenario has altered as of now. Hence, the Monster Among Men requires an elite opponent to get back on track after the Showcase of Immortals, and Batista could be the perfect man to feud with Strowman.

