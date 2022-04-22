3 finishes for Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville's WWE RAW Women's Championship match 

On April 11, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair squared off against Queen Zelina. The EST of WWE claimed victory, but after the encounter, she was confronted by Sonya Deville.

The WWE Official presented Belair with an open contract to prove that she was a fighting champion. The champion went ahead and signed, but Sonya decided to attack Belair and signed her own name on the document to become the new number one contender.

This past week, the pair clashed again inside the ring after Deville had explained her actions. She revealed that the title match would take place in the champion's hometown of Knoxville, but continued to goad Belair.

It resulted in Bianca hoisting the WWE Official up. But with the threat of a fine and a suspension looming over her head, she had second thoughts and reconsidered her course of action.

With the match set to take place this Monday night, let's take a look at three finishes for Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville for the WWE RAW Women's Championship:

#3 Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship ends in a no contest

Sonya Deville talking to Bianca Belair on RAW

As seen in her rivalry with Naomi on SmackDown, Sonya may have a trick or two up her sleeve before Bianca can even get her hands on the official. Deville could bring a handful of the RAW women's division to wear down the champion before the bell rings.

When the bell rings, Sonya can mock the beaten champion before she decides that the match is not going to happen. The match could then end in a no contest after Belair is laid out in front of her hometown fans.

#2 Bianca Belair retains via disqualification after interference from Becky Lynch

Bianca could be taking it to Sonya before she hears some familiar tune playing in the form of Becky Lynch's entrance music. The moment may perhaps allow for the champion to get distracted before she is blindsided from behind by Big Time Becks with a weapon.

The referee would ultimately need to call for the bell in order to end the match in a disqualification. Bianca would retain the championship because of the DQ, but it would instantly set up the next chapter of the Belair-Lynch saga at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1 Bianca Belair retains the WWE RAW Women's Championship; Becky Lynch attacks after the match

We know that Sonya Deville can get it done in the ring, so she could indeed take Bianca Belair to the limit on WWE RAW in their championship bout. Belair will ultimately finish off the challenger with a KOD.

After the match, however, Sonya can tell The EST of WWE that the night isn't going to be a fairytale ending in her hometown. Becky Lynch could then reveal herself amongst Bianca's friends and family in the crowd, before a brawl ensues with Belair at ringside with Big Time Becks getting the upper hand.

Lynch and Sonya can work together to beat her down in front of Bianca's hometown fans, and reveal they are in cahoots. Although victorious, this finish would see the heels stand tall to end the night.

