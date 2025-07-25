3 Finishes for Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade and Fenix on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars Andrade and Rey Fenix recently joined forces to fight for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Despite their fresh union, the luchadors displayed perfect harmony and won the Number One Contender spot for the doubles gold.

Ad

They will now face Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks on this week’s episode of SmackDown, and here are three possible ways the match could end.

#3. DIY could accidentally cause a distraction for the challengers

Ad

Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

A few weeks ago, The Wyatt Sicks fought an eight-man tag team match against Johnny Gargano, Berto, Chris Sabin, and Montez Ford. The eerie faction was almost evenly matched against the makeshift forces of the rest of the tag team division. However, the final moments of the match saw Gargano backing out of a tag by Sabin because he got scared of The Wyatts.

Given their personality, Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa may interfere in the WWE Tag Team Championship match. But with Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy being present at ringside, they would also have to face some resistance. WWE could have Gargano cause yet another accidental distraction due to his fear, leading to Andrade and Rey Fenix losing the match.

Ad

#2. Uncle Howdy could interfere in the match

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks ended a five-month hiatus in May 2025 and launched an unprovoked attack on WWE SmackDown’s tag team division. The duo of Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy then competed for the number one contender’s spot and defeated The Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Right now, the company is trying to build The Wyatt Sicks into an unstoppable faction. Their last run ended in failure, as Uncle Howdy and his crew lost to The Miz, Karrion Kross, and the former Final Testament. The Stamford-based promotion has invested a lot into building the hype for the eerie stable and thus could prolong their reign.

Ad

However, Triple H also has to ensure that Andrade, who hasn’t been pushed in a long time, and Rey Fenix, a new signee, don't take the brunt of this loss. Thus, The Game could make Uncle Howdy interfere in the match and help his teammates retain their titles.

#1. Andrade and Rey Fenix could become the new WWE Tag Team Champions

Ad

The WWE Tag Team Championship belts have changed hands multiple times in the last few months. DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits, and now The Wyatt Sicks hold the titles. Despite the division already being saturated, Triple H added NXT’s doubles stalwarts, Fraxiom, to SmackDown. If this wasn’t enough, Rey Fenix and Andrade have now formed a new tag team and also became the number one contenders for the gold in no time.

Ad

Since the belts have already changed hands so many times, the new challengers could secure a clean victory over Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis to become the new champs. With this, the company could then build up to a ladder match for the titles at the upcoming SummerSlam PLE.

This would field all the teams in the match at the same time and do away with the distraction rules. Thus, it could be the perfect way to end the chaos in the tag team division of SmackDown by hitting the reset button like the company did at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Gacy, Lumis, Andrade, and Fenix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE