3 former NXT Champions who deserve to be WWE World Champion

The Scottish Psychopath has established himself as one of the leading heels of the red brand

NXT is the developmental territory of WWE, and it has reached sky-high success in the last few years. With RAW and Smackdown Live, NXT has become a new brand in its own right. , and it has been a successful venture for Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

Since NXT offers astounding bouts and captivating storylines, the brand has garnered the attention of avid wrestling fans. The developmental brand supplied several top-notch superstars to the main roster who are dominating WWE.

The journey of NXT started in 2010 which was formerly known as FCW. WWE changed the name in 2012, and Seth Rollins was the first ever NXT Champion. The Architect became a Grand Slam Champion on the main roster, and he is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania this year.

Numerous former NXT Champions continued the impressive momentum on the main roster. However, some superstars did not have notable success in NXT, but they altered their fate on the main roster. There is no denying Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose are elite superstars of the company, but they did not have significant success in NXT.

Here we discuss three former NXT Champions who should win a World title on the main roster.

#3 Andrade

Andrade as the NXT Champion

Andrade is certainly a deserving candidate to be the next World Champion. Presently, he is part of the blue brand, and he is competing for the US Title. The former NXT Champion had a remarkable bout at Fastlane where he fought in a fatal 4-way match. The 29-year old signed for NXT in 2015.

Andrade wrestled in Mexico and Japan before he arrived in WWE. He had some mind-boggling bouts with Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and many more. Andrade's NXT Title reign lasted 140 days before he lost the belt to Aleister Black. Besides, winning the NXT Championship, Andrade also won NXT Match of the Year Award when he faced Johnny Gargano.

Andrade could not replicate the same success on the main roster after he was drafted to Smackdown Live last year. Andrade has not been in the WWE World Title picture after making his main roster debut. Though he has been in the US Title picture, he has not managed to grab the title. Considering his dexterity in the squared circle, he is definitely worthy of being the WWE Champion.

