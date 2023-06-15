3 former WWE Money in the Bank winners who didn't get to cash in their briefcase

Money in the Bank has become one of the most anticipated WWE premium live events in recent memory. The briefcase hanging high above the ladder contains a title match contract. The winner of the said bout can cash in at any time, any place, for the next 365 days.

Several superstars have used the Money in the Bank contract to elevate their careers. Most of these men and women went on to become world champions leading fans to believe that some of these winners might have never won a world title in the first place if it wasn't for the briefcase.

Then there are performers who won the golden ticket to immortality but never got the chance to cash in their contracts. Some of these stars even ended up losing the Money in the Bank contract to other opponents, who, in turn, took advantage of the right opportunity to win the big prize.

With that in mind, let's look at three former Money in the Bank winners who didn't get to cash in their contracts.

#1 Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy entered WWE's fold during the latter part of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Besides having a short-lived alliance with MVP, he was immediately inserted into a feud with The Undertaker.

In 2007, Kennedy secured the biggest win of his career when he unhooked the briefcase in front of a capacity crowd at WrestleMania 23. Unfortunately, he never got to cash in his briefcase and dropped it to Edge during the May 7, 2007, episode of RAW.

#2 Otis

If you thought Otis' romance storyline with Mandy Rose was one of the most shocking storylines of the big man's career, wait until you read this one out. The former member of The Heavy Machinery won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2020.

The victory was a huge surprise, and many fans expected the former amateur wrestler to win a world title. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed to the ground by The Miz. The A-Lister defeated the Alpha Academy member for the briefcase at Hell in a Cell 2020.

#3 Asuka

Asuka is the current Undisputed Women's Champion

Asuka's Money in the Bank luck stands out from the other two competitors on this list. Not only did she win the briefcase, she didn't lose it. Instead, The Empress of Tomorrow was handed over the RAW Women's Championship by then-champion Becky Lynch.

Anirban Banerjee @pwanirban



THE MITB MATCH WAS FOR THE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP. THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST EMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS AND STARTS TO RAW IN YEARS.



CONGRATULATIONS



BECKY LYNCH IS PREGNANT AND RELINQUISHES THE TITLE TO ASUKA.

For those unaware, Lynch was pregnant at the time and relinquished the title to Asuka to take a break from WWE. Many fans came forward with a wild yet hilarious theory that whichever female star feuds with Asuka ends up being pregnant.

