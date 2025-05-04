3 Free agents Triple H can sign following latest round of WWE releases

WWE released several superstars from its roster ahead of the May 2, 2025, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The restructuring came shortly after the company brought Rusev and Aleister Black back on board, along with new signings like Penta and Rey Fenix. Here is a list of three more free agents Triple H and his team can sign following the latest slashing of its talent pool.

#3 Paige could finally make her long-awaited return

Born Saraya Bevis, the 32-year-old wrestler worked in the company as Paige from 2011 to 2022. She had retired from pro wrestling back in April 2018, owing to a neck injury when she was just 25. However, she made a comeback after her recovery. She later moved to AEW, where she wrestled as Saraya before exiting the Tony Khan-led promotion in February 2025.

The former two-time Divas Champion is one of the top free agents right now, who has indicated that she could work with the company again. In a recent interview with the B4 The Bell podcast, Paige said that she would like to team up with Rhea Ripley. She also noted that she would like to take on several other prominent wrestlers of the company.

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Thus, Triple H could bring her back to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

#2 Matt Cardona wants to end his career in WWE

If there’s another star other than Cody Rhodes who made a gigantic name for himself after leaving WWE, it is undoubtedly Matt Cardona. Known in the Stamford-based promotion as Zack Ryder, he wrestled for the company from 2006 to 2020, winning the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship once each. However, his career was rather underwhelming, and he seemed to be permanently locked in the midcard.

Right now, Matt Cardona is one of the biggest indie names and is the reigning WSW World Heavyweight Champion in his third reign. Regardless, he still loves the Stamford-based promotion, and while speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Fernando Quiles Jr., he said that he wants to retire in the company.

“I think right now in summer 2024, being released from WWE for four years, I honestly feel like I’m closer to the WWE world title than I was when I worked for WWE… I’m proud to be the ‘Indie God,’ I’m proud to be the face of GCW. But when it’s all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE.”

Thus, he could make a comeback soon and wrestle for the WWE Universe once again.

#1 The company is interested in Alex Hammerstone

Alex Hammerstone is signed to Major League Wrestling and is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion. Notably, WrestleVotes recently stated on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge podcast that the Stamford-based promotion is interested in recruiting the 34-year-old wrestler.

“I know there’s interest with Alex Hammerstone. I don’t know if he’s looking for a WWE contract, if he’s going to spend some time on the indies or whatnot, but I know there’s interest from WWE in Alex Hammerstone. [10:39 onwards]”

While Hammerstone hasn’t worked with the company, he made a couple of appearances in September 2024 as part of TNA’s collaboration with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was nominated by Tony D’Angelo to face the then NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Hammerstone lost the match. However, he returned next week to register a win against Tony D via countout.

It would be interesting to see if Triple H and his team acquire new wrestlers or re-sign former superstars for the company in the coming weeks.

