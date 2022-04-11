3 fresh teams that can challenge Naomi and Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Naomi and Sasha Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. This was Banks' first win at the Grandest Stage of Them All on her seventh attempt, making the duo the first black women's tag team champions in the company.

They defeated the teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Shayna Bazsler and Natalya, and previous champions Queen Zelina and Carmella in a fatal four-way match to claim the gold.

Banks and Naomi seem to be on the path to a rematch with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley culminating at WrestleMania Backlash. The most likely outcome for this feud is a heel turn from one of the members of Liv for Brutality, with the seeds of separation slowly being planted.

With that rematch out of the way, the champions will most likely need new challengers.

Let's take a look at three fresh tag teams that can challenge the Boss-N-Glow connection going forward.

#3: Xia Li and Shotzi can rise from creative obscurity to bolster the WWE Women's Tag Team division

WWE SmackDown superstars Shotzi and Xia Li were not featured at WrestleMania 38. The duo seem to have become lost in the shuffle since their main roster debuts. The former NXT tag team champion has not had a clear direction since partner Tegan Nox was released, and neither has Li since her debut feud with Natalya.

Challenging Banks and Naomi would be a good way to get them back on television and build them some momentum for long-term tag team or singles runs. Forming a stable with fellow SmackDown castoff Aaliyah might also be on the cards.

#2: Dana Brooke and Tamina can transition from the WWE 24/7 championship scene to the tag team division

Dana Brooke and Tamina are currently dominating the WWE 24/7 championship scene. They are paired with Reggie and Tozawa respectively in a storyline going back more than three months. The 24/7 title scene is always rapidly-changing, so Brooke and Tamina could find their story arcs in that particular scene.

This could lead to the formation of a foes-turned-friends team similar to the former Team B.A.D member's alliance with Nia Jax. Challenging for the women's tag titles would be a fresh new direction for the duo.

#1: Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop briefly teamed up before falling into creative limbo on WWE's road to WrestleMania 38

Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop are two of the most underutilized heels in the WWE women's division at the moment. RAW's resident superhero has been in creative limbo since her split from Rhea Ripley, and Doudrop has lacked direction since facing Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

This duo teamed up with Becky Lynch on the road to WrestleMania 38, and have since disappeared from Monday Night RAW. Should they re-emerge as an on-screen duo, these supremely talented ladies could pose a formidable challenge for Naomi and Banks, putting the entire division on notice.

