3 great WWE babyfaces who shockingly turned heel after 10+ years

WWE and pro wrestling has two primary roles for performers. Good guys or heroes are known as the babyfaces. Meanwhile, villains or bad guys are known as the heels. It has been this way for a long time.

Typically, a wrestler debuts in World Wrestling Entertainment in one of the two roles. Over time, however, either due to storytelling or fan reception, a character's alignment could change. A heel could turn babyface or vice versa.

There have been some incredible babyface turns. For example, Batista turning on Triple H in 2005. At the same time, there have been some incredible heel turns. In fact, it could be argued that some of the best ever took place with a babyface who spent a long time in the role.

Fans were ready for a change or never believed a change was coming and then seemingly out of nowhere, the world stops and things change. This article will take a look at three legends from World Wrestling Entertainment's past and present who had shocking heel turns after long and incredible runs as babyfaces.

Below are three great WWE babyfaces who shockingly turned heel after 10+ years.

#3. John Cena was a babyface in WWE from 2003 until 2025

John Cena debuted on WWE's main roster as a babyface. While things started off promising, he soon got lost in the shuffle. Eventually, however, he turned heel and started a rapper gimmick.

John became a babyface at the 2003 Survivor Series pay-per-view. He joined Team Kurt Angle on November 16, 2003. From that point forward, The Face That Runs The Place remained a good guy for the next 21+ years.

It wasn't until this past Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto that Cena finally turned heel. He shockingly assaulted Cody Rhodes and left The American Nightmare bloody, thus aligning himself with both The Rock and, oddly enough, Travis Scott.

In total, that marks 21 years, three months, and 15 days as a babyface. This is an immense amount of time, especially in the modern era where very few have ever had a similar run. Cena truly broke the hearts of numerous fans who grew up watching him in what might have been the greatest heel turn ever.

#2. Hulk Hogan was a babyface from 1983 until 1996

Hulk Hogan is known as one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history, but he wasn't always the leader of Hulkamania. When he first joined WWE in 1979, he was actually a heel. He then left the company after just a year or two.

The Hulkster then returned on December 27, 1983, as a babyface. From that point forward, he was the face of WWE. Millions of fans became Hulkamaniacs and he was truly running wild. At least, he was until he jumped ship to World Championship Wrestling.

By 1996 in WCW, Hogan's goodwill with many fans had run out and truthfully, his character had grown stale. In what was a shocking moment, everything changed at WCW Bash at the Beach on July 7, 1996. It was then that Hogan turned heel to join Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as the New World Order. This means Hogan spent 12 years, six months, and 11 days as a babyface.

While it could be argued that John Cena's is the greatest heel turn in WWE history and possibly ever, the other biggest contender is Hogan's shocking betrayal. This set the world ablaze and ushered in a new golden era for pro wrestling. The influence of this turn can't be overstated.

#1. Sting was a good guy from 1987 to 1999

Sting is one of the most iconic wrestlers ever. While he is a WWE Hall of Famer and a had a handful of notable matches with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, he is best known for his work in WCW, or prior to that, JCP, where he debuted on July 4, 1987.

He was beloved and pushed to the moon almost immediately. The Stinger was the exciting babyface fans loved to get behind. His face paint and attitude were extremely appealing to kids, but also adults. This is especially true when he became "Crow Sting" during the rise of the NWO.

Despite being the beloved babyface for 12 years, two months, and 18 days, Sting turned heel on September 12th, 1999 at Fall Brawl. Sting used a baseball bat provided by Lex Luger to attack Hulk Hogan and defeat The Hulkster for the world title. Needless to say, this was a surprise.

The previous two entries were amazing heel turns that WWE fans believe might be the best ever. This turn, however, was anything but that. It was a bad decision during WCW's worst time period. Sting turning simply didn't work.

